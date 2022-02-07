Huff enjoys first visit to Beckley

It's been close to 13 months since Charles Huff was officially hired as Marshall's football coach. In that time, he's had the opportunity to take in all the fine establishments Huntington has to offer.
He has enjoyed every experience, and it goes beyond the atmosphere.
"The food is great, but the conversations you get to have with the people in those places are just really priceless," Huff said while in Beckley recently as guest speaker for the Marshall University Southern Coalfields Alumni and Big Green Club's annual semi-formal winter dance.
Getting to meet the fans has been a favorite experience for Huff over the last year. There is definitely plenty to talk about.
"It's been great. Obviously there are a lot of things that we have to continue to get better at program-wise, on and off the field, but it's been great," Huff said. "The reception's been great. The city of Huntington, the state of West Virginia have been phenomenal to me and my family. I think we have a chance to do some really special things here. Again it goes back to the people here and the passion and the energy for this place. It's been a tremendous ride."
College sports are in a new era, with the transfer portal and name, image and likeness taking things to levels never before seen. Marshall has been as affected by the transfer portal as any other school, and it forces coaches like Huff to adjust the approach from which they were once accustomed.
"It's changed the recruiting game. It's kind of free agency now, like the NFL," said Huff, regarded as one of the top recruiters in all of college football recruiters. "I think you have to have a plan the way you attack it. You've still got to be able to recruit good high school football students, but you've got to be able to use the transfer portal wisely.
"We try to make sure the young men we bring in from the transfer portal, we have some type of relationship with. Everyone's in the transfer portal for a reason. You've just got to pick the right guys that fit you and your program."
One such move is former Texas Tech quarterback Henry Colombi, who announced his commitment to Marshall last month. That comes at a crucial time after two-year Thundering Herd starter Grant Wells entered the portal and later committed to Virginia Tech.
"Obviously, depending on the player, when he goes in it creates some challenges, but you've just got to have a really good plan," Huff said. "I think depth now becomes a critical piece to build a program, so you've got to be prepared. You've got to almost treat it like an injury, (like) a guy got injured and he's gone for the year, we've got to find a way to replace him and quickly and efficiently."
That is reflected in Huff's recruiting class for 2022, which includes high school quarterbacks Chase Harrison, Cole Pennington and Peter Zamora. They will all be joining reserves Luke Zban and Cam Fancher in a crowded quarterback room.
They all have the chance to eventually be part of a new era of Marshall athletics. It was officially announced that Marshall will be joining fellow Conference USA teams Southern Miss and Old Dominion in jumping to the Sun Belt Conference. James Madison of the Colonial Athletic Association (Football Bowl Subdivision) is also making the move and last week announced it will be official on July 1.
Conference USA released a statement two weeks ago that it expects Marshall, Southern Miss and ODU to honor their contractual obligations to remain with the league through the end of the 2022-23 academic year. There had been reports that the schools would seek to leave one year sooner.
No matter when the move becomes official, Huff is excited for the future.
"I think it's a good opportunity not only for the football program, but all of Marshall athletics," he said. "It's going to renew a lot of rivalries, it's going to create some new entertainment for fans of all sports. Obviously it's going to create a different TV package, a different fan base that we are kind of attracting, being a little bit more southern-regionally located. I think it's going to be great. There's going to be some great teams that we're going to have to face, going to create a lot of challenges for us resource wise to catch up, but really good opportunity for all the programs."
Huff's first visit to southern West Virginia was delayed. He was supposed to be at Grandview last May for the annual golf outing, but all Marshall head coaches and administrators had to take part in a virtual Conference USA meeting that day.
Huff was aware of the support that comes from this area.
"Beckley, this region and this community has done a lot for Marshall athletics and the university as a whole," he said. "I didn't get to get out in the spring ... but wanted to get back. I think getting back and getting in front of them and seeing the people and being able to be visible, that's the key. With Covid and the things that kind of put us in shelters for a little bit, now we're kind of getting out and getting back to some of our routine events, and this one here in Beckley is one of the better ones."
