Howell named RSC Athletic Director of the Year

Kenny Howell has been Director of Athletics at WVU Tech since 2013. Some of his most challenging days have occurred over the last three years.
He played an integral role in helping with the university's move from Montgomery to Beckley in 2017. Now he's faced with getting the athletic department through the coronavirus pandemic as everyone faces an uncertain future.
Through it all, WVU Tech athletics has remained among the most successful in the River States Conference. Howell's fellow ADs recognized his efforts, selecting him as the RSC Athletic Director of the Year for 2019-20.
"It's always nice to be recognized by your peers, people who are in similar circumstances that you are," Howell said. "It might be even more meaningful than some random award given by an organization. These are people who have first-hand knowledge of the things that are happening. It is very flattering they would think I am one of the better in the conference."
Howell came to WVU Tech in 2006 to serve as compliance coordinator and assistant to AD Lou Talerico. Howell played golf for Talerico at Salem International in the late-1990s.
He was named interim AD in 2009 before being hired full-time in 2013. He oversees 14 RSC championship sports, plus wrestling, men's and women's swimming and cheerleading. Tech has been a member of the RSC since 2015, when it was known as the Kentucky Intercollegiate Athletic Conference. He serves on the conference's Conduct in Competition Committee and the Awards Committee. He is also the RSC Athletic Director Liaison for men's golf.
Tech had a smooth transition from Montgomery to Beckley, but the challenge athletically has been in facilities. Most of the athletic programs had on-campus facilities while in Montgomery, but that is true only for the wrestling and volleyball teams in Beckley.
The pandemic has presented Tech with unforeseen challenges. The men's and women's basketball teams were in South Dakota and Iowa, respectively, when the NAIA Division II national tournaments were canceled on March 12. Soon after, the NAIA pulled the plug on all spring sports and the Tech campus was closed to students and employees.
"It's an uncertain situation," Howell said. "What is difficult is we want to put our students in the best possible situation for winning games and being successful in the classroom, but not at the expense of their safety. The challenge is to do what we can to make them feel comfortable on campus."
Just how to do that remains unclear. One positive step, at least athletically, came last week when the NAIA announced that all fall sports can return to practice Aug. 15. The first football games can be played Sept. 12. All other sports can begin Sept. 5.
"That gives us some clarity as what we can do moving forward," Howell said.
"We were so pleased that Kenny Howell was selected as the 2019-20 RSC Athletic Director of the Year," WVU Tech president Carolyn Long said in a release. "It is a well-deserved honor and reiterates what we see in Kenny and in his work every day — dedication, commitment and heart. Kenny supports student-athletes, his staff and our entire campus community exceptionally.
"He is always cheering on others and their accomplishments, but he isn't one to boast or bring attention to the work he does. He just puts in the work every day to make sure that student-athletes and his colleagues on campus are supported. We are so glad that others see what we see and that his peers are recognizing him this way. We're so blessed to have him a part of the Golden Bear family."
