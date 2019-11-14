morgantown — On Oct. 25, they held a parade for Homecoming Day at Kansas State.
They ought to hold one again this week because Blake Seiler is coming home when West Virginia plays the Wildcats at 3:30 p.m. Saturday.
Blake Seiler is in the midst of his first year coaching inside linebackers and special teams at West Virginia, but to steal a line from a famous show tune he’s “as corny as Kansas in August.”
“Cut me with a knife, it comes out purple,” he once said at a signing day press conference. “This is my home. It’s my alma mater. K-State’s a special place to me.”
OK, he started his collegiate career as a member of Oklahoma State’s 2003 National Champion wrestling team, transferring back home prior to the 2003 season to play football where he felt he belonged, making All-Big 12 Academic while becoming one of the biggest contributors on defense for Coach Bill Snyder.
He was team captain in 2006 and named 2006 team and school Scholar-Athlete of the Year, winning the program’s Nancy Bennett Award, representing fight, spirit and a positive nature.
Seiler’s the All-American boy and looks the part with a school boy face and Popeye forearms and his life, it seems, has been a chapter out of “The Wizard of Oz.”
You can bet his bread is made from wheat, Kansas being known as “The Wheat State,” and that his garden is filled with tall, bright sunflowers, the state flower of Kansas.
He was the son every mother would love to have, growing up in Goddard, Kansas, and playing at Bishop Carroll High School.
While playing at Kansas State, he met Inge Jorgensen as she was joining the athletic department.
“Her first day on the job was my last game when we played in the Texas Bowl,” he said. “I was thinking ‘Who is this new girl.’ They were transitioning a lot of staff members then, there were new people every day so that’s how I initially met here, I guess.
“I graduated and I was using my degree, working in Wichita as an engineer with Cessna Aircraft and she became the liaison with the former players. They called it the Golden Cats there. She would send out the e-mails organizing the tailgates and reunions and asking for money, right. “That’s how we got to know each other. I’d go back for reunions and tailgates she organized and that’s how we started talking.”
Inge Jorgensen, who was from New Castle, Pa., up the road 100 or so miles from Morgantown, became Mrs. Seiler and they have twin daughters and a third child expected in January.
So, what, you ask, is he doing at West Virginia?
Well, at the end of last season, the legendary Bill Snyder retired after two long and successful stints coaching the Wildcats.
Among those interviewed for the head coaching job was Neal Brown, who was beat out for it by Chris Klieman, making him available for West Virginia to hire.
“It was hard, especially how it ended, Coach Klieman coming in. He was great to me and my family. I like the staff. I had time to recruit some with them and finish off that class,” Seiler said.
“I knew they were in good hands there ... and that’s my home. It was a hard decision, one of the hardest I’ve ever had to make but I’m a man of faith. I thought about it, prayed about it and I felt at peace about it.”
Brown offered him a job and he knew right away if he couldn’t be at K-State then WVU his best fit.
“I knew Coach Jordan Lesley and Coach Vic Koenning very well,” he said, speaking of two of Brown’s defensive assistants coming with him from Troy. They were where he began his research of Brown and his coaching philosophy.
“You just talk to your colleagues within the profession and anybody who really knows Coach Brown,” he said. “Coach Brown was also up for the Kansas State job, so I had a lot of insight from the people over there about him.
“Everything was positive — a great leader, a great person and a great football coach. Those are the things I think are valuable. It’s not just about going where they have the nicest buildings, the best facilities or the best tradition.
“Those are the things that change a program and build a program. That’s what I’ve been a part of and it’s valuable.”
It has been the perfect fit.
“It’s been great for my wife and two little daughters. We have a third coming in January. It’s another reason I chose to come here and work for Coach Brown.
“A lot of people talk about family but aren’t really about it. I talked to enough people to know he is about it. It’s a tough business, hard, recruiting, the hours you need to put in to compete at a high level like we do ... but there’s a way you can still do it and be a father and a husband.”
As idyllic as was life coaching in Morgantown, the year turned into a football struggle as WVU brings a 3-6 record into Manhattan and while his special teams have been successful, his position player depth has been torn apart by injury, as has a good bit of the defense.
“It’s been a tough year of injuries and trying to move people around and field a defense each week with the packages we need to play,” Seiler said.
But he takes it as part of the game.
“It is what it is. That’s why they call us coaches and we need to figure a way to get it done,” he said, not leaning on any excuse for what has transpired in what is clearly a transitional season.
He sees the task that Brown and the entire staff has taken on as similar to what Snyder took on at Kansas State.
“That’s a big reason I chose to come to West Virginia,” he said. “You’re not always going to get those blue chippers — you certainly can in time and that’s what we will do here — but you have to build from something. You have to have some toughness, guys who will roll their sleeves up and fight and go to work and that’s what we are building here. We have to get that culture going.
“Football coaches are football coaches and great leaders are great leaders,” he said, equating what he sees in Neal Brown and what he saw in Bill Snyder.
“If you can win at one place, you can win at another place as long as you know who you are.”
It isn’t that it is identical, but that’s where the inventiveness of the coach comes in.
“I think what Brown is doing here would have worked there, too. There’s unique challenges to any job. You have to adapt,” Seiler said. “It took a long time for anyone to win there and Coach Snyder did it. That’s a big reason they hired Coach Klieman, because he’s in that same mold. He’s a good coach. He’ll be tough, he will demand discipline, they won’t beat themselves.”
