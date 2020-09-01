Holliday thankful for chance to play

As the country longs for anything familiar, Marshall is actually right there.
It's game week.
The Thundering Herd is just four days away from opening the season Saturday against Eastern Kentucky. Kickoff from Joan C. Edwards Stadium is set for 1 p.m. and the game can be seen on ESPN.
Head coach Doc Holliday held his first weekly press conference — via Zoom, of course — and it was plain that he is not taking any of it for granted.
"It's just been so much work from so many people to get to this point, from (athletic director) Mike Hamrick to all the doctors, to the strength staff, to the trainers," he said. "I think I would be remiss if I didn't start out this press conference by thanking everybody for making this happen and us getting to this point, because nobody has any idea the amount of work that went into all this just to get us to this point. I appreciate everything they have done."
That includes the players, who reported to campus in June and had to quarantine after being tested for Covid-19. Only four positives were found in the initial round of testing and none since.
"I can assure you they are excited and our coaches are excited," Holliday said.
Compared to other teams in the country, Holliday is fully aware of how fortunate his team is to be playing.
Four conferences, including the Big Ten and the Pac-12 in the Power 5, have decided to cancel fall sports or delay them until spring. The decisions of the other two — the Mid-American and Mountain West — directly affected Marshall. The Herd was supposed to visit rival and former MAC rival Ohio and host an anticipated Group of 5 game against Boise State.
Conference USA decided to move on with the season — albeit cautiously. Since then, Marshall was able to fill holes in its schedule, including Saturday's game against EKU. Also, a home game against Appalachian State was added for Sept. 19.
"If you look around the country, there's a lot of people that have struggled to get to this point, and some haven't gotten to this point," Holliday said. "We're fortunate that we have and it's a tribute to our players and what they've done, and the sports staff that surrounds us."
Holliday warned that just because the program has gotten this far doesn't mean it can't still be taken away.
"We can't get complacent with what's going right now, either, because one bad decision can set us back, as well," he said. "We understand that. But it makes you appreciate the opportunity to go play, because I don't know how many times in the last six weeks — I know you all felt the same way — that maybe this season was over. But at this point we're moving forward and I know we're excited about that."
Holliday also named his captains for EKU week — running back Sheldon Evans and left guard Alex Mollette on offense, and linebacker Tavante Beckett and free safety Nazeeh Johnson on defense. Only one will be able to be at midfield for the opening coin toss.
