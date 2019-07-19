Holliday talks Herd

One of the can’t-miss ways to know college football season is approaching is conference media days.
Such events popped up this week, and Thursday was Marshall coach Doc Hollday’s turn to start taking questions about the team he will lead to the field for a 10th season.
Holliday was joined at Conference USA Media Day in Frisco, Texas, by the leaders of two units that will be important to the Thundering Herd’s success. Center Levi Brown and cornerback Chris Jackson, both seniors, are two of four Herd players selected to the preseason all-conference team.
“Levi’s got to do a great job for us this year leading that offensive line,” Holliday said. “I like what those guys are all about.”
Brown (6-foot-4, 284 pounds) is a three-year starter and was a first-team all-conference selection after the 2018 season. He anchored a line that helped Marshall establish the league’s fourth-best running game last season, averaging 165.5 yards per game and scoring 22 touchdowns.
One of the challenges for Brown last season was getting used to a new quarterback in redshirt freshman Isaiah Green. There were growing pains, but it worked out — Green ended up a C-USA co-Freshman of the Year.
“Just having a new quarterback in general was a little different,” Brown said. “Learning who the person is. Learning little things about him. Like everybody says, the quarterback-center relationship is a very important one. Isaiah and I have some similarities in our lifestyles. He’s from Georgia; I’m from Georgia. We had little things to talk about at first.
“Once we kind of laid down our foundation of our relationship, it wasn’t much different, because he was learning from me and, at the same time, I was learning from him. There were practices whenever I would tell him immediately things I saw that he didn’t see. Playing quarterback, you can see things better than I can.”
“He can see a corner pressed up in a blitz and what not. He’s got his opportunities to make me right and I’ve got mine to make him right, and neither one of us gets upset when we’re wrong.”
Jackson (6-0, 187) is ready to help the Herd defense maintain its status as one of the best in the league. Marshall was second in C-USA in run defense (104.2 yards per game), third in sacks (3.2 per game) and scoring defense (21.8 points) and fourth in total defense (338.7).
The defense lost key components in linebacker Chase Hancock, a Beckley native who was the team’s leading tackler with 105, including 3 1/2 sacks, safety Malik Gant (95 tackles, 9 sacks) — who signed with the New England Patriots — defensive end Ty Tyler (44 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, 9 sacks) and linebacker Juwon Young (44 tackles, 6 1/2 TFL, 2 1/2 sacks).
That makes the play of Jackson, who made 61 stops and broke up 15 passes last season, and the rest of the secondary important.
“It needs to be, because the way we play defense, it starts at the corner position,” Holliday said. “We put a lot of pressure on Chris and those corners because of what we do with those fronts. Those guys have to step up, and that’s what I like about Chris. He likes that challenge.”
“I definitely think (the secondary) can be the strength, because the last few years the front seven has definitely carried us to an extent,” Jackson said. “We’ve had a great front seven every year. This year we lose a few key pieces, but we’ve got some young guys that are definitely going to step up and they’re going to play great ball for us.”
Players will begin reporting for preseason camp Aug. 1. Marshall will open the season Saturday, Aug. 31, against VMI.
Email: gfauber@register-herald.com and follow on Twitter @GaryFauber