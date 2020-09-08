Holliday focused on Appalachian State

Never has the cliché "one game at a time" carried as much validity as it does today.
Use Marshall's football schedule as a case study. After losing three games because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Thundering Herd was able to get two replacements and was hoping to at least be staring at a 10-game season.
Then came word that East Carolina had to postpone its game with the Herd, scheduled for this Saturday after originally being set for Aug. 29. The likelihood of that game being rescheduled is minimal since the teams do not have identical open dates.
Things got worse on Monday when Rice announced it will delay the start of practice for the second time and will not have enough practices in time for its scheduled Oct. 3 visit to Huntington. As with ECU, Marshall does not share an open date with Rice.
That's two games up in the air, and likely leaves the Herd with two consecutive open dates between games. Marshall — off this week after the ECU postponement — will host Appalachian State next Saturday, Sept. 19, and, as it stands now, will be off until visiting Western Kentucky on Saturday, Oct. 10.
Head coach Doc Holliday is focused on more immediate concerns.
"We know we've got Appalachian State coming in here and that's all we know at this point," Holliday said in his weekly Zoom press conference on Tuesday. "That Rice thing's up in the air and I don't know what's going to happen with it. I've got enough issues just worrying about getting this team ready to go play and Appalachian State coming in here. I'll let (athletic director) Mike Hamrick and (associate AD) David Steele and those guys worry about (the status of) the Rice game and who they'll replace that with or whatever. I know Mike and Dave have worked nonstop trying to schedule games."
Holliday has resigned himself to the fact that this is the way of college football in 2020.
"There's going to be more changes," he predicted. "In two or three weeks we'll probably be having the same conversation we're having now about somebody else. At the end of the day our conference (Conference USA) will do a great job trying to replace games and match some people up so we can get some games."
As for now, the Herd will focus on building on last Saturday's 59-0 season-opening win over Eastern Kentucky. There was little for Holliday to be disappointed in as Marshall outgained the Colonels 627-166.
"Coming out of that game, the one thing I was really pleased with, I thought we tackled extremely well," Holliday said. "We had single-digit tackles defensively. I thought we operated pretty clean, just having two penalties and that type of thing. We can build on those things.
"I'm excited about where we are at this point, but, again, we've got a lot of work to do. We've got an excellent team coming in here in Appalachian State in a couple of weeks. We've got a lot of work to do between now and then."
Holliday was particularly excited about the number of players who got live reps against EKU.
"I think we played 66 players and we had 70 to dress," Holliday said. "I've never heard of anything like that happening. Down the road we're probably going to need that."
Appalachian State will play its season opener Saturday against Marshall's conference foe Charlotte in Boone, N.C. The game will be on ESPN2, but the Herd will not be watching as a team as it would during normal days.
"We'll come in here on Saturday and practice early. That game's at noon on Saturday so we'll get them out of here in plenty of time to go home and they can watch it on their own at home," Holliday said. "The least amount of times you get together as a group is probably a good thing right now."
