Holliday: Championships do not come with asterisks

Doc Holliday has a message for anyone who feels any 2020 college football championship will be tainted.
"I hear some people at times talk about there should be an asterisk beside this championship game or whatever, ours or somebody else's," the Marshall head coach said. "Let me just say this to you: There shouldn't be an asterisk. There should be a star for what these kids have had to go through."
As the Thundering Herd prepares to host UAB in the Conference USA championship game on Friday (7 p.m., CBS Sports Network), Holliday isn't about to let anyone short-change what has been accomplished, by his players and others.
Marshall (7-1, 4-1 C-USA) is in the title game for the third time under Holliday. Given the circumstances that have surrounded the world of sports since March, this has been among Holliday's top years as the team's head coach.
In fact, he was recognized as such Tuesday morning when he was named the AFCA FBS Region 4 Coach of the Year. Region 4 covers all of C-USA and the Big 12. The honor makes Holliday a finalist for National Coach of the Year, which will be announced Jan. 12, 2021.
Holliday is in his 11th season and is the school's leader in coaching victories against FBS opponents with 77. His 85 career wins are second behind Beckley native Bob Pruett (94).
"I think that's all about our assistant coaches and players," Holliday deflected. "It's not even possible without those guys. I'm just proud of our coaches and our players. Happy to be where it is right now, but if that's the case then all that credit needs to go to those guys because they're the ones that got it done."
Holliday would rather talk about the accomplishments of those around him that have gone beyond the usual grind of preseason and balancing academics and football. There's the three Covid-19 tests per week and being confined to campus, all the while not knowing if a game would be canceled or postponed from week to week.
"I don't think people out there understand — and Bill (Clark, UAB head coach) feels the same way I do, I'm sure — what these kids have had to go through to get to this point, the tests and the summer," Holliday said. "These kids have not been off campus since May 20. I'm just proud of our players, proud of our coaches, Mike Hamrick, our doctors and everybody. So much has gone into this to get us to this point."
The inconsistency has been tough not only on the players. Coaches have had to adjust to not having the routines and structure to which they are accustomed.
"Not only are you preparing to go play a football game, but you're worried about three tests every week," Holliday said. "You wake up the next morning and who do you got (available) to play? I think the biggest thing is the unknowns. As coaches, when you know what you're dealing with, you go forward and you get it done. Whereas now there's just so many unknowns. ... We (coaches) want to control everything. This is one year where there's just so many things that are out of our hands."
Clark feels precisely the same way. When the Blazers (5-3, 3-1) beat Rice last Saturday to sew up their third straight West Division championship, it was their first game since Oct. 31. Four straight games had been canceled due to Covid-19 concerns.
"I think every coach (would say) it's probably tougher than we thought it was going to be," Clark said. "Coaches are the kind of people who say, 'Hey, we're going to get it done. We're going to find a way, no matter what.'
"We all wanted to play. We wanted to play for our kids, we wanted to play for our country. But with Covid and the testing three times a week, if not more, the contact tracing, the opting out, all the things that we've gone through, to be sitting here with all the cancellations we had at the end of the year, to have a chance to get to the championship last week, that's all we could really ask for."
Email: gfauber@register-herald.com and follow on Twitter @GaryFauber