Holliday brought Marshall football back to respectability

AP photoMarshall players and coach Doc Holliday celebrate after their 31-28 victory over Colorado State in the New Mexico Bowl Dec. 16, 2017, in Albuquerque, N.M. The Thundering Herd closed out the 2020 season with three straight losses after dropping Friday's Camellia Bowl 17-10 to Buffalo. The question now is, will Holliday return? His contract expires June 30, 2021.