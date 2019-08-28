Holliday "anxious" to get season started

Finally, it’s game week.
That was the general theme Tuesday at Marshall head coach Doc Holliday’s first weekly press conference of the season. The Thundering Herd will kick off the season Saturday at home versus VMI (6:30 p.m., Stadium).
Holliday used the word “anxious” several times as he prepares for his 10th season at Marshall.
“I’m looking forward to the season,” Holliday said. “I know our players are as well. They’re anxious to go play somebody else. ... First games are always fun and I’m looking forward to it.”
There’s plenty to be anxious about.
The Herd, which went 9-4 last season and beat South Florida in the Gasparilla Bowl, returns nine starters on offense. That includes four offensive linemen, the quarterback and what has the looks of a strong 1-2 punch at running back.
Sophomore Isaiah Green is back after completing 187 of 330 passes for 2,459 yards and 15 touchdowns, while getting picked off 10 times.
In the bowl win, Green was 17-of-25 for 221 yards and added a 10-yard touchdown run in the 38-20 victory.
“He’s a totally different guy right now,” Holliday said. “You can tell last year from game one to the bowl game how much he matured and he played his best game in that bowl game as far as the offense was concerned. We saw that carry over into camp. He’s had an excellent camp and he’s playing really confident right now. He’s got some good players around him.”
Junior Tyler King and sophomore Brenden Knox will see a lot of snaps in the backfield. King (655 yards, 4 TDs) led the Herd in rushing last season despite missing the last five games.
When King went down, Knox was surprising in filling the absence. In the team’s final five games, Knox ran for 578 yards and four touchdowns as the Herd was able to remain a multi-faceted offense.
The year started with King and then-senior Keion Davis giving Marshall a dual option. That will be the plan now with King and Knox.
“I really like Knox a lot (and) I like Tyler a lot, and they are both going to play,” Holliday said.
A cohesive, experienced offensive line is always nice, and Marshall has that.
Center Levi Brown (6-foot-4, 297 pounds) returns for his fourth year as the starter and is the only senior of the group. But experience abounds, with the likes of junior left guard Alex Mollette (6-3, 290) and junior right tackle Tarik Adams (6-4, 353). Junior right guard Cain Madden (6-3, 338) established himself last season.
“There’s a lot of experience in there and we like those guys,” Holliday said. “That should be a strength of our team and I’m anxious to go watch them work together.”
Receiver is a concern after the loss of leader Tyre Brady (71-1,002, 9 TDs). But senior Obi Obialo (42-505, 4) is expected to step up, and freshman Broc Thompson has stood out in the preseason.
