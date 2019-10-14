Hodge named C-USA Defensive Player of the Week

Doc Holliday isn't expecting 4.5 sacks every game from Darius Hodge. He does, however, think Hodge had a breakout game against Old Dominion on Saturday.
The sophomore defensive end tied a Marshall single-game record in the 31-17 win over the Monarchs. On Monday, he was honored as the Conference USA Defensive Player of the Week.
It was the first weekly award for a Marshall player this season.
Hodge now shares the record with Cecil Fletcher, who had 4.5 against Ohio on Sept. 13, 1986. The 26 yards lost on Hodge's sacks tied for third-most in school history.
Hodge also tied two others for the third-most sacks in C-USA history, equaling the 4.5 sacks by Louisiana Tech’s Houston Bates against Illinois in 2014, and Florida Atlantic's Martin Wright against FIU in 2013. Hodge’s sack total is also the most by a Marshall player in Joan C. Edwards Stadium history.
"It was a great feeling, not just for myself, but I had other D‐linemen that got sacks with me," Hodge said. "It was a party in the backfield."
The Thundering Herd racked up a season-high eight sacks as a team, tied for the second-most in school history.
"Once one goes, we all go," Hodge said. "It's contagious, and that's how we practice. You practice how you play."
Holliday would like to see more of the same when the Herd (3-3, 1-1 C-USA) goes to FAU on Friday. Kickoff from Boca Raton is set for 6:30 p.m. (CBS Sports Network).
The Owls (4-2, 2-0) are led by quarterback Chris Robison, who has thrown for 1,557 yards and 13 touchdowns to just two interceptions.
"I think we saw what we think (Hodge) is capable of doing," Holliday said Monday in his weekly press conference. "He's an explosive young kid that's very athletic. He does a good job of rushing the passer. We've just got to see if we can get back-to-back games out of him like that. We're going to need that kind of play out of him to get pressure on (Robison).
"The thing about Darius that he also gives you is that he can also chase (the ball carrier) down. He's athletic enough that if a guy breaks contain and does some things there, (Hodge) can (chase him down)."
