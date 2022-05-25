Hodge named a Most Impactful Head Coach

WVU Tech head women's basketball coach Roger Hodge was named among the Silver Waves Media Most Impactful Head Coaches in Women's NAIA Basketball on Wednesday.
The coaches listed are current head coaches and have been in a head role for over five years or more. All coaches on the list have averaged 14 or more wins per season during their careers.
This upcoming season will be Hodge's second year as head coach of the Golden Bears. Prior to coming to Beckley, Hodge was the head coach at Armstrong Atlantic State, where he became the school's all-time winningest coach with over 130 wins.
In 2003, he was named Peach Belt and South Atlantic Region Coach of the Year.
During the 2021-2022 season, Hodge led the Golden Bears to a 16-16 record, including wins in eight of their last 10 games. He also led the team to the River States Conference semifinals, where they lost to eventual champion Rio Grande 88-86 on a buzzer beater.