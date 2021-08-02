Hodge introduced as WVU Tech women's basketball coach

As Roger Hodge was weighing all the options as whether or not to pursue the vacant WVU Tech women's basketball head coaching job, he went with the things he finds familiar.
"When I was (going) through my decision making process, there were a couple of factors. One was God's leadership. I really try to adhere to that. I feel like God was leading me this way," he said.
"There was also the Hinton Dairy Queen hot dogs."
Considered a delicacy in this neck of the woods, that's just one of the things Hodge is likely to enjoy. More than anything, he's happy to be home.
Hodge, a Hinton native who went on to an ultra-successful college basketball coaching career mostly in the state of Georgia, was introduced as WVU Tech's new women's basketball coach on Monday. Welcoming him were family members, current Golden Bears players and Tech administration.
Also there was former Summers County all-stater Ashley Brown, who Hodge announced will be his assistant coach. Brown is a 2010 Summers graduate who went on to play at Concord. She eventually became an AAU coach and spent the last two seasons as an assistant at Charleston Catholic.
He spent the last five seasons at Coastal Georgia, where he compiled an 80-63 record.
In 16 seasons as a head coach, Hodge has a career record of 262-198. He spent eight seasons at Armstrong Atlantic in Savannah, Ga., and became the program's all-time winningest coach (138-97), guiding the team to a pair of NCAA Division II National Tournament appearances.
Between those stops, he spent three seasons as the head coach at Lincoln Memorial, leading the Rail Splitters to an overall record of 44-38.
Hodge was also an assistant coach and recruiting coordinator at East Carolina in the 2009-2010 season. The Pirates went 23-11 and advanced to the second round of the Women's NIT.
Before that, Hodge found success at the high school level. He was an assistant at his alma mater for three girls state championships, then joined head coach and friend John O'Neal at Mercer Christian for one season that also resulted in a state championship.
The stars of that Mercer Christian team were Sharon and Sarah Wilkerson, with whom Hodge later reunited as an assistant at Liberty University. With the Wilkersons on the court and Hodge on the sideline, the Liberty program was turned around and went from a five-win team to 10 straight NCAA Tournament appearances.
Wherever Hodge has gone, success has followed.
"This is about as slam dunk as they get," WVU Tech Director of Athletics Kenny Howell said. "There's absolutely nothing that you can find in Roger that would make you the least bit uncomfortable. He's a Tech guy, but he's also a brilliant basketball guy from a working standpoint. If there was ever a person that was the perfect fit for a position at the perfect time, this is it.
"He wants to come back home. He's taking over a program where he's got local connections already established, people that he knows, and he can just come and settle in, and it won't be any sort of weird turnover for our kids. I think we'll just be able to build on our successes."
It turns out Hodge and Howell have been close for years. Hodge graduated from Hinton with Howell's uncle, and he joked about the days when he and former Summers County head girls basketball coach Wayne Ryan used to umpire Howell's youth baseball games.
"I was just sure that I had blown some calls and probably made him and his family mad and figured I might not get a chance at it," Hodge said. "As we went through the process later, I asked Kenny, 'Do you remember me calling those games?' and he said, 'Wayne missed so many that I didn't even know you were on the field.'"
"You still blew those calls," Howell quipped.
The move unquestionably came down to timing. Hodge concedes the thought of coaching at Tech was something he would have found enticing whenever the opportunity arose.
"I think the thought always crosses your mind when you keep up with it," he said. "But, again, just being direct, I think the growth of the school and the potential for success here make that a more attractive situation. So while I may not have targeted it a few years ago, what I've learned about it now has obviously made me very excited about it."
Hodge refers not only to the commitment of community and administration, but also to the program's recent success. He replaces Anna Kowalska, who left in June to become the head coach at Life University — in Georgia, so she and Hodge are flip-flopping. Kowalska was 61-26 in three seasons and led Tech to three straight national tournament appearances.
As for those factors that helped guide Hodge, the biggest was the commitment of Tech President Carolyn Long. Hodge has met a number of university presidents through previous hiring processes and said most of those meetings last only a few minutes because the presidents have to move on to something else.
Not so with Long. She took the time to get to know Hodge and even had lunch with him, Howell and interim AD for gameday operations Garrett Goosman.
"The passion that she has, the professionalism that she has, West Virginia Tech's in good hands," Hodge said. "That future that she laid out to me was just so exciting that I wanted to be a part of it."
And Howell hopes to see Hodge as a long term part of that future.
"In my opinion, if we do the things to establish the infrastructure of the program, this might be the long term solution for him and us, where we're not doing this again in the next two or three years," Howell said. "I hate to put words in his mouth, but I hope that this is a retirement job for him. We couldn't be happier to have landed him. The president echoes those sentiments."
