Hilltoppers present huge challenge for Herd

There are many storylines to follow for Saturday’s showdown between Marshall and visiting Western Kentucky — the winner claims the Conference USA East Division crown and a spot in the league title game, the recent history of the two rival programs, Senior Day at MU — but strip all that away and the Thundering Herd’s focus this week is on one thing.
Marshall (7-4, 5-2 C-USA) wants to beat WKU (7-4, 6-1 C-USA) for a lot of reasons, but mostly because that’s the next game on the schedule.
First-year Herd coach Charles Huff knows his team has a tall task on its hands in slowing down perhaps the most explosive offensive team in the country on Saturday (3:30 p.m. on CBS Sports Network).
“Obviously it’s a phenomenal opponent coming in,” Huff said. “I think Coach (Tyson) Helton does a really good job with his program. I know this is a huge rivalry for Marshall and WKU, but it is two different teams now. It’s not the same. They’re a different team than they were last year. They’re a different team than they were four games into the season. To me, (they have) one of the most prolific offensive systems this year that I’ve seen in a long time. I don’t watch every football game in the country but Bailey (Zappe), his receiver (Jerreth) Sterns and the rest of those guys are putting on an offensive performance that I haven’t seen in a long time. Very similar to when I was at Alabama and Joe Burrow was putting on a show with that offense (at Louisiana State) when they ended up winning the national championship. I say ‘similar’ — obviously it is different competition and different players, but the level of consistency and level of execution, the level of dominance that they have had. The stats speak for themself.”
The statistics are certainly impressive. Western Kentucky has the top passing offense in the country at 433.6 yards per game. The Hilltoppers rank third in the nation at 528.3 total yards per game and at 42.5 points per game come in at No. 5 nationally in that category.
Zappe has been the point man at quarterback making it all work for WKU. A transfer from Houston Baptist — who came to the Hilltoppers last offseason along with Sterns, fellow receivers Josh Sterns and Ben Ratzlaff as well as offensive coordinator Zach Kittley — Zappe has lit up opposing defenses all season for WKU.
Going into the regular-season finale on Saturday in Huntington, Zappe has completed 381 of 532 pass attempts for 4,640 yards to go with 48 touchdowns and nine interceptions in 11 games this season. His favorite target has been Jerreth Sterns, who has caught 123 passes for 1,511 yards and 12 touchdowns in 2021.
“From a skill-set perspective, (Zappe has) really good accuracy,” Huff said. “That’s one thing a quarterback has got to do. He’s got an unbelievable knowledge of the system, obviously, because he’s been in the system for a long time.”
“The balls that he puts in there as far as accuracy and where the balls are allow his receivers to make plays for him. He gets rid of the ball quickly, and that means he can process where the ball should be going based on their system. When you look at the history of this system and the quarterbacks that have played in this system, I think you have to be a special quarterback to play in this system.”
While Marshall’s players, for the most part, are familiar with the rivalry the Herd has with WKU, Zappe and several of his weapons on this offense are obviously a new wrinkle the Hilltoppers are bringing to the table for this season’s installment of the “Moonshine Throwdown” game.
Herd senior safety Nazeeh Johnson, who had an interception in Marshall’s lopsided win last week at Charlotte, said when he watches film of this WKU offense, he sees a confident quarterback and a group of receivers who do not make many mistakes.
“What makes (Zappe) so successful is he is calm in the pocket and he checks a lot of plays,” Johnson said. “If he sees something that he can exploit he’s going to check the wide receivers route and get them open. He does a very good job of throwing the wide receivers open, and they do a fantastic job of catching the ball — even contested catches. They catch everything.”