Herd will play on 50th anniversary of plane crash

huntington — Wins and losses are always important to teams and their fans, but the 2020 Marshall football season will carry a different level of significance.
The Thundering Herd’s schedule was released on Wednesday, and in addition to an exciting nonconference lineup, the team will play at home on Nov. 14. That date has long held important meaning since the plane crash that claimed the lives of 75 players, coaches, flight crew and support staff.
This year will mark the 50th anniversary of the tragedy, which is always commemorated with the turning off of the Memorial Fountain outside the Student Center. This year, the ceremony will be followed by a game against Middle Tennessee State.
The last time Marshall played on the date of the anniversary was 2015, when it beat Florida International 52-0.
The schedule will include a special tie to the plane crash — Marshall will open the season Sept. 5 at East Carolina. The team was flying back from Greenville, N.C., the night of the crash.
The Herd has not played ECU, its former Conference USA rival, since 2013. Marshall defeated the Pirates 59-28 to claim the C-USA East Division championship.
ECU leads the all-time series 10-5.
Marshall will then host Pittsburgh on Sept. 12. The Panthers will be just the second team from the Atlantic Coast Conference to play in Joan C. Edwards Stadium, joining Louisville (2016).
After going to Battle for the Bell rival Ohio on Sept. 19, the Herd will host Group of Five power Boise State on Sept. 26. Marshall dropped a tight 14-7 game at Boise on Sept. 6 last season.
Conference play starts Oct. 3 at home versus Rice, followed by consecutive road games at Western Kentucky (Oct. 10) and Louisiana Tech (Oct. 17). The Herd will return home Oct. 24 to face reigning league champion Florida Atlantic before getting back to the road for a game versus Florida International.
The Middle Tennessee game will follow an open date. Charlotte will then visit Huntington on Nov. 21.
Marshall will close out the season Nov. 28 at Old Dominion.
All game dates are subject to change. Kickoff times will be announced at a later date.
“Our program is excited for the 2020 season,” Marshall coach Doc Holliday said. “This is the best non-conference schedule we’ve played and Pitt and Boise will be two of the top non-league opponents to ever visit Huntington. It’s great to be able to bring these quality opponents to Joan C. Edwards Stadium and our players and coaches are looking forward to this most challenging schedule.”
The C-USA Championship game will be played Dec. 5 at the home of the divisional winner with the best conference record.
