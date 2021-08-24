Herd will be faster in 2021

huntington — Among the many changes the Marshall football program is undergoing in 2021, perhaps none will be more noticeable on the field than the Thundering Herd picking up the pace on offense.
When Charles Huff was hired as MU’s new head coach in January, the only assistant coach retained from the previous staff was offensive coordinator Tim Cramsey, but that doesn’t mean it will be the same old Herd offense on display this fall. There will be some tweaks to the scheme for Cramsey and the offense in 2021, but the big change will be a dedication to doing everything faster.
Marshall averaged slightly more than 66 offensive plays per game in 2020 — putting the Thundering Herd at No. 107 nationally. For comparison’s sake, UCF led the country at 88 plays per game. The idea for MU is to get everything moving at an increased pace to get the offense into a rhythm. Once in that rhythm, Huff said, good things tend to happen.
“Any athlete will tell you rhythm is a big piece of whatever you’re trying to do,” Huff said following Saturday’s scrimmage in Huntington. “The faster we can play, the better rhythm we can generate. Usually what happens is more people start to execute when you’re in a rhythm. The lulls, up and down, you’re slow, you’re fast — it promotes inconsistency. When you’ve got a rhythm, it keeps the ball rolling.”
By most accounts, the change in pace is a welcome one among Marshall’s players. Part of making the change to a faster tempo has been getting in better shape — a task new Marshall strength and conditioning coach Ben Ashford has met with enthusiasm.
The results so far are evident to the naked eye. Many of Marshall’s players — even the offensive linemen — have dropped weight but maintained strength. Redshirt junior running back Sheldon Evans, the backup in 2019 and 2020 expected to play a significant role in Marshall’s offense this fall, is down nearly 10 pounds from his listed playing weight in 2020, and one look at the Roswell, Ga., native and you can see the results of the offseason workout program.
Evans said if the Herd can execute its plans, opposing defenses won’t be able to keep up.
“I like the tempo,” Evans said. “We’re running faster, getting plays in and called faster and just having that up-tempo and intensity our opponents can’t match. Hopefully it pays off in the upcoming season.
“We really worked our butts off this summer conditioning every day (and in the) weight room. Just being able to have non-stop movement throughout. Like they say, 60 minutes of intensity that our opponents can’t match. We’ve been really putting that to work this summer.”
Making the increased tempo work will require precise timing, especially from the quarterback and receivers. So far that has been an adjustment, Huff said. The quarterbacks and receivers aren’t where he would like them to be yet, but there is definite progress being made in the right direction.
“I think it has gotten better,” Huff said. “The first couple of weeks they were all breathing heavy. It’s hard to have good timing, rhythm and technique when you’re breathing heavy. I think we’re closer to ‘in shape’ now but we’re not there yet. You can see at the back end of the scrimmage things got a little sloppy, but I think over time we’ll be there. That allows you to play with more confidence and it allows you to play with a lot more rhythm.”