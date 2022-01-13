Two college basketball teams currently on very different paths meet Thursday in Huntington.
Marshall, riding a five-game losing streak, is set to host North Texas, which has won seven of its last eight games. The Thundering Herd aims to stop its streak of poor performances while the Mean Green is looking to keep its positive momentum rolling when the teams play at 7 p.m. inside the Cam Henderson Center (streaming on ESPN+).
More than just recent results, MU (7-8, 0-2 Conference USA) and North Texas (9-4, 2-1 C-USA) play very different styles. The Herd likes to go fast, while the Mean Green – the two-time defending C-USA champion – prefers a much more deliberate style of play.
“We have to play our game and not lose control of our playing style,” UNT senior Thomas Bell said. “Marshall is a team that if you blink and are careless can quickly score a lot of points and take all the momentum from you. It’s a tough place to play but is always a fun matchup.”
UNT’s slower pace doesn’t produce a lot of points, but it has obviously been successful. The Mean Green average not quite 67 points per game – a full 10 points less per game than Marshall. North Texas’ defense, however, has been much better than the Thundering Herd, allowing more than 20 points less per game than MU does (55.8 compared to 76.5 for Marshall).
Junior guard Tylor Perry leads UNT in scoring at 15.1 points per game, while Bell is the only other Mean Green player to average double-digits at 11.4 points per game. Guards Mardez McBride and Rubin Jones have also proven themselves to be capable contributors for UNT head coach Grant McCasland, as has sophomore forward Abou Ousmane.
Marshall coach Dan D’Antoni said the Mean Green are a team that knows how to win and plays hard – which means the Thundering Herd will likely again have its hands full at home on Thursday.
“They play very hard,” D’Antoni said. “If you want to summarize them, they play extremely hard. Three little guards on the outside – very similar team to Florida Atlantic with a big, workable big guy on the inside that runs up and down, sets picks and stays within his role. The three guards can shoot 3s around 33 to 35 percent and a 6-6 kid (Aaron Scott) who will try to muscle you down.
“Very capable team, but if you’re going to describe them I’d say they’re used to winning and they want to win again.”
l l l
As a result of losing players to Covid protocols for last week’s game against Florida Atlantic, D’Antoni went with freshman Chase McKey in the starting lineup against the Owls. It was the first start of his fledgling college basketball career, but the son of former NBA player Derrick McKey did not look lost or out of place.
McKey played 19 minutes in the loss to FAU, scoring a career-high nine points while also grabbing four rebounds.
“He doesn’t look out of place,” D’Antoni said. “He felt like he belonged, which is a good thing. He has the speed and the athleticism. Needs to get stronger, obviously, and needs to keep working on his shot but he has a sense for the game. (He) understands the game.”
The 6-foot-9 freshman said he thought his first start went well, but was disappointed that the team lost.
“I thought it went well,” McKey said. “Obviously we didn’t get the win, which is most important to me, but I feel like we’re getting there.”