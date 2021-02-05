Herd travels to ODU for weekend series

Marshall will look to get back up to speed this weekend when it travels to Old Dominion.
Tip-off for games both tonight and Saturday will be 7 p.m. on ESPN+.
Marshall (9-4, 3-3 Conference USA) has not played since a series sweep at FIU Jan. 22-23. Last weekend’s home series against Florida Atlantic was postponed due to Covid-19 problems at FAU.
The Thundering Herd leads C-USA and is eighth in the country in blocked shots per game with 5.5. Leading the way there individually is 6-foot-9 forward Jannson Williams, who is seven blocks away from breaking Hassan Whiteside’s career record of 182. Williams has 25 so far this season.
Taevion Kinsey leads C-USA in points per game at 19.8, while Jarrod West is eighth in the country in steals per game with 2.85.
ODU (8-4, 4-2) is returning to action for the first time since Jan. 16 when it played at Rice.
Malik Curry leads the Monarchs in scoring with 16.5 points per game, assists with 45 and steals with 23, all in the top 15 in C-USA. Austin Trice has come off the bench to lead the team in rebounding with 6.8 boards per game.
Kalu Ezikpe is second in scoring with 10.3 points per game and A.J. Oliver II is third at 10.2.