For the majority of Thursday’s game against visiting Middle Tennessee, it appeared as if Marshall was on the path to snapping its long losing streak.
In the end, however, the Thundering Herd could not hang on against the Blue Raiders as its skid officially hit double-digits with an 81-79 loss in Huntington and little time to search for answers with a very good UAB team set to visit the Cam Henderson Center on Saturday.
Marshall (7-13, 0-7 Conference USA) led for more than 34 minutes Thursday and held a 79-75 lead with 1:03 to play following a pair of foul shots by Taevion Kinsey. The Herd then stumbled down the stretch in the final minute, as Middle Tennessee hit a 3-pointer and converted its late foul shots to snatch the lead from MU and get out of Huntington with the win.
“We made so many mistakes down the stretch,” Marshall forward Mikel Beyers said. “Credit to them, they capitalized. We had them right where we wanted them and couldn’t finish the game out.”
Prior to its last-minute collapse, the Thundering Herd was much better in this game than it has been during its 10-game losing streak. Andrew Taylor led Marshall with 22 points and made 4 of 6 3-point attempts, while Taevion Kinsey finished with 18 points – his 54th consecutive game scoring at least 10 points. As a team, Marshall made 24 of 52 field goal attempts and went 10 of 22 on 3-point attempts.
It was Marshall’s best 3-point shooting game in a long time. The last time the Thundering Herd hit at least 10 3-pointers was a Dec. 1 loss at Akron.
The Blue Raiders, meanwhile, shot slightly better from the field (49 percent compared to 46 for MU), outscored Marshall 25-10 on points off turnovers (the Herd had 15 turnovers in the game) and dominated close to the basket with a 38-20 advantage in points scored in the paint.
“All of our shooting stats were way up, that's where they need to be,” D’Antoni said. “We should've had that one."
With UAB up next on the schedule, Marshall will have a tall task on its hands as it attempts to stop the long losing streak.
The Blazers (17-4, 7-1 C-USA) sit tied at the top of the league’s West Division standings along with Louisiana Tech and North Texas. They did, however, receive a scare on Thursday in a 68-65 win at Western Kentucky.
UAB averages 80.5 points per game while allowing just 63 points per game. The Blazers shoot 46.5 percent per game on field goal attempts but have been very good from distance, connecting on 166 of 438 3-point attempts (37.9). They are led by junior guard Jordan Walker, who averages 18.1 points per game. Quan Jackson (11.3 points per game) and K.J. Buffen (10.3 points per game) also average double-figures in scoring.
Marshall and UAB are scheduled to tip off at 6 p.m. on Saturday at the Henderson Center in Huntington. The game broadcast will be streamed live on ESPN+.
The Marshall women’s basketball team suffered its worst setback of the season Thursday, losing 80-41 on the road at Middle Tennessee.
“We got down and we carried ourselves like we were trying to move on … which we need to do," MU coach Tony Kemper said after the game. "This was an embarrassing effort with an embarrassing result, and we have the same record as they do in the league. We will have to make a whole lot of things different when we play them at home, because we will get another chance to play them. But it is on to UAB."
Savannah Wheeler, who passed MU Hall of Famer Lea Ann Parsley for 19th on the program’s all-time scoring list on Thursday, led the Thundering Herd (11-6, 6-2 C-USA) with 15 points in the loss.
Marshall remains on the road Saturday to take on UAB, with a scheduled start time of 3 p.m.