Marshall passed its first test of the 2022 college football season with flying colors in a 55-3 win against visiting Norfolk State on Saturday, so before we look ahead to a significant step up in level of competition this week at Notre Dame let’s take a few moments to dwell on what the Thundering Herd did very well in its opener.
MU scored 55 points, only allowed a field goal (that was actually blocked on the first attempt before a penalty gave the Spartans a second chance) and had backups and other players on down the depth chart in the game for most of the second half.
That’s a good day, and to make matters even better the Herd was pretty vanilla in its play calling – Charles Huff, Clint Trickett and the staff did not have to dig deep into the playbook or show off too much ahead of this week’s trip to South Bend.
Quarterback Henry Colombi was fantastic against Norfolk State, with his only two incompletions on the day coming via a dropped pass and a tipped ball that was intercepted. Cam Fancher, Peter Zamora, Cade Cunningham, Chase Harrison and Cole Pennington all got some snaps in relief of Colombi – getting all those young quarterbacks some game experience is a big win for MU.
Marshall put its running back depth on display as well. With Rasheen Ali indefinitely sidelined, Florida State transfer Kahalan Laborn and former Poca High star and Kennedy Award winner Ethan Payne both ran for more than 100 yards.
Payne found the end zone twice and got to celebrate a third trip to the end zone for the Payne family when his younger brother Toby – a freshman tight end – caught a scoring pass from Fancher in the third quarter.
The Thundering Herd defense came as advertised. Marshall’s defenders were flying around the field and making plays. Cornerback Micah Abrham made a nice read to jump a route for an interception, and former Spring Valley High star Owen Porter scooped up a fumble and returned it for his first collegiate touchdown. Lots of individual praise to go around for this group, but three points allowed – even against an FBS team – says enough.
The offensive line was also a pleasant surprise in the win. The rebuilt group of big guys up front played very well and paved the way for multiple 100-yard runners while keeping Colombi and the quarterbacks upright and with enough time to make some things happen in the pass game.
All in all, a great way to open the season and life as a Sun Belt Conference member for the Thundering Herd.
The competition gets significantly tougher this week, however, as Marshall hits the road for a date with college football royalty at Notre Dame.
This isn’t your father’s Notre Dame, and it is a big leap from your grandfather’s Notre Dame. The Fighting Irish are very good, make no mistake, but the Herd has a chance Saturday to go into South Bend and steal a win.
Notre Dame lost its opener last week at Ohio State, but it was a lot closer than many prognosticators and oddsmakers had predicted. The question I saw a lot of on social media during and after the game in Columbus was – is the result more a case of the Buckeyes playing poorly or the Fighting Irish being better than anticipated? My take is the answer is somewhere in the middle. Ohio State leaned on Notre Dame and eventually wore the Fighting Irish down.
The key for the Thundering Herd on Saturday will be its offensive line. Can Marshall provide its backs room to run and protect Colombi? If so, the Herd has a chance to shock the nation on Saturday. If not, it’s gonna be a long day for the boys in green and white.
Before we get out of here this week, a quick tip of the hat to the Thundering Herd men’s soccer team.
Marshall came off a tough 1-0 loss at Butler last week to knock off No. 2 Pitt 2-1 on Friday evening in front of a packed house in Huntington.
It’s the kind of win the program can wear as a badge of honor going forward. With the tough loss to Butler earlier in the week, it would have been easy for Chris Grassie’s boys to sulk and settle when the Panthers came to town. That’s not what they did though, and it showed the soccer world this Thundering Herd team, again, can play with the best squads in the nation.
Another national championship is a lot to ask, but Friday’s win showed this team absolutely should be in the conversation again.
It’s also the kind of win all West Virginians can wear as a badge of honor. At least one team from the Mountain State beat Pitt last week, right?
