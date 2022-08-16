It might be hard to imagine the need for the Marshall ultra-successful men’s soccer team to play with a chip on its shoulder this season, but after the Sun Belt Conference preseason coaches poll was released earlier this week that might just be the case for the Thundering Herd during its inaugural season in a new league.
Marshall, as I’m sure you remember, won the national championship in 2020 and last season was again present and accounted for in the NCAA’s postseason tournament. Trouble is, the Herd’s noisy neighbor to the north made a deeper run in the same tournament and like MU is playing in the Sun Belt this fall.
West Virginia was picked by the conference’s coaches to win the league this season, with Marshall slotted in at second just behind the Mountaineers.
As of the Mountain State Derby wasn’t already intense enough – remember WVU did score a win against MU during the Herd’s title-winning season in 2020 and current West Virginia head coach Dan Stratford was a protégé of Marshall head coach Chris Grassie – now the Mountaineers are picked ahead of the Thundering Herd in the Sun Belt and received a higher preseason national ranking (No. 8) than Marshall, who starts this season as the No. 15 team in the nation.
Make no mistake though, this Marshall squad should be very good again. There are more than a few familiar faces from the Herd’s Conference USA winning squads that won a national title and have been a regular presence in the NCAA tournament. Goalkeeper Oliver Semmle, one of the best in the country at his position, is back between the pipes this fall as well as standout senior forward Milo Yosef, junior defender Gabriel Alves and graduate midfielder Vinicius Fernandes – and all four were preseason All-Sun Belt picks (the Herd’s four selections to the team were more than any other program).
So while confidence and expectations should remain high for Marshall’s men on the pitch this fall, there is some doubt from outside the program about just who exactly will be the top team in the SBC. Don’t forget, the Sun Belt relaunched men’s soccer this year and boasts a stacked roster of new squads – not just WVU and the Herd.
Kentucky – a longtime thorn in MU’s side during their C-USA days – is also in the league and picked to finish third. South Carolina was picked fourth followed by Coastal Carolina and James Madison tied for fifth. Don’t sleep on the so-called bottom dwellers in this league either, with solid squads from Georgia State (seventh), Old Dominion (eighth) and Georgia Southern (ninth) rounding out the preseason picks.
Marshall has one preseason exhibition remaining this Friday against Maryland before opening its season Aug. 25 against VCU. And just in case you were wondering, the highly anticipated in-state clash and battle for Mountain State soccer supremacy between the Thundering Herd and Mountaineers is slated for Sept. 24 at Hoops Family Field in Huntington.
Back on the gridiron, MU continues its preseason preparations for the 2022 football season and all eyes remain on the quarterback position.
Texas Tech transfer Henry Colombi is the presumed starter at signal caller for the Herd but nothing is written in stone just yet according to head coach Charles Huff.
“We have not named a starting quarterback,” Huff said last week. Am I naïve enough to think that Henry Colombi’s experience is not going to give him a little bit of a leg up? Of course it does. I was [also] ultra-impressed with Cam Fancher this spring.
“I’ve never seen Henry do anything while wearing a Marshall helmet prior to last Friday, so I don’t know if he’s going to be a great quarterback or not. We’re going to learn together and we’ve got a month to do it."
For Thundering Herd fans hoping to get some face time with the football team before the season starts, Marshall will host its annual Fan Day on Saturday. MU fans will get one hour – from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. -- with the team for photos and autographs at Joan C. Edwards Stadium.
