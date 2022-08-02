Herd should be successful in Sun Belt debut

Marshall football begins practice for the 2002 season this week, so it feels like a good time to toss out some predictions.
Let’s start with the schedule. The Thundering Herd’s non-conference slate includes games against Norfolk State (prediction: win), at Notre Dame (prediction: loss), Bowling Green (blowout win) and Gardner Webb (another blowout win).
Sun Belt play opens in late September on the road at Troy, where, if you weren’t around or don’t remember, MU got creamed when the Trojans were opening their stadium not quite two decades ago. DeMarcus Ware isn’t suiting up for Troy this time around, so mark this one as a win for Marshall.
This is where the schedule gets hairy for the Herd. Defending Sun Belt champion Louisiana – the same Ragin’ Cajuns who beat MU in the New Orleans Bowl last season – visits Huntington for a weeknight game on national television. A lot can change between now and then, but my gut feeling is the crowd at Joan C. Edwards Stadium is going to be bonkers that night and the Herd is going to feed off that energy. Give me Marshall in a close one here.
Next up is a trip to Football Bowl Subdivision newcomer James Madison. I think the Dukes, who were a perennial national title contender on the FCS level prior to making the jump to FBS and the Sun Belt this offseason, are going to surprise some people this season but Marshall gets out of Virginia with a win.
That puts MU at 6-1 going into the back half of the schedule – not a bad place to be – but several tough tests still loom. Marshall gets a visit from Coastal Carolina and two-time Sun Belt Conference Player of the Year Grayson McCall on Oct. 29, and this one feels like a loss for the guys in green and white (and probably black).
Marshall hits the road the following week to take on a pesky Old Dominion squad, but the Herd should be more than capable of handling the Monarchs.
The next week, however, old rival Appalachian State comes to Huntington for a grudge match after the two teams split their non-conference series the last two seasons. It should be another wild crowd at The Joan and as has been the case in both of their recent meetings this one is a toss-up. The Herd is at home, but until we know more about what sort of quarterback they actually got in Texas Tech transfer Henry Colombi and the rebuilt offensive line I think the Mountaineers might sneak out of the Mountain State with a win here. Maybe.
Marshall then closes out its road schedule at Georgia Southern with a win against another old rival before returning home for the regular season finale against a Georgia State team predicted by the league’s coaches to finish one spot ahead of the Herd in the SBC East standings. MU takes that to heart, even if Charles Huff doesn’t want them taking on any of the outside “rat poison,” and wallops the Panthers in Huntington.
That puts Marshall at 9-3 overall and 6-2 in the Sun Belt – pretty darn good considering the schedule but not quite enough to leap past Coastal or App State for the East Division crown and a spot in the conference championship game.
l l l
Speaking of future schedules, Navy backed out of its trip to Huntington in 2023.
The Midshipmen are scheduled to play a game in Ireland the week before they were to visit Marshall but will now instead take on mighty Wagner instead of the Thundering Herd.
Yes, Wagner – the pride of Staten Island that has not been to the FCS playoffs since 2012 and posted an 0-13 record in 2021. I’m not calling Navy cowards – I repeat: I am not calling Navy cowards – but that is pretty darn weak and takes away what would have been a really fun home game for the Herd next year.
l l l
Marshall’s alumni basketball team Herd That went out with a whimper in last week’s The Basketball Tournament regional in Charleston, and if the squad of (mostly) former MU players wants to be seriously competitive in the event going forward it needs to take a long look in the mirror.
Jon Elmore is Jon Elmore, you know what you’re going to get from him and it’s usually going to be good. James Kelly was pretty darn good as well last week.
Justin Johnson, a mercenary on Herd That who played his college ball at Western Kentucky, was very good in the team’s first-round win but looked lost and out of shape against Best Virginia.
That is just one example, but a look at the roster makes it pretty plain to see this squad was not really built to win the whole thing. If these guys are just in it for the fun of it – and that is just fine if they are – then keep doing what you’re doing. If they want to beat the guys in blue and yellow and make a serious run at the million dollar prize next summer, Herd That needs a serious overhaul with upgrades all over the place.
