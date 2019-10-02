There isn’t much mystery to what needs to be different for Marshall when it starts Conference USA play at Middle Tennessee on Saturday.
“We have to go make plays in all three phases,” head coach Doc Holliday said. “We have to tackle better defensively. Offensively, we have to make the plays that are there. In special teams, we have to find a way to make a big play there as well.”
The Thundering Herd (2-2) did nothing right in last Saturday’s 52-14 loss to Cincinnati. Quarterback Isaiah Green had arguably his most ineffective game at Marshall, completing just 11 of 29 passes (37.9 percent).
Many fans wanted to see backup Alex Thomson enter the game, but Green played to the end.
“It wasn’t all Isaiah,” Holliday said. “Receivers have got to separate and they’ve got to make plays. I think it was a combination of a lot of things. I don’t think it was all on him.”
Receiver was a focal point in the preseason with the graduation of leaders Tyre Brady and Marcel Williams. That left a young and inexperienced group at Holliday’s disposal, and now injuries have worsened that situation.
Senior Obi Obialo was expected to lead the way but has yet to play. Artie Henry was having a good season, but he missed the Cincinnati game and is out of the year with an injury.
Green connected with five pass-catchers last Saturday and only three were wide receivers — Corey Gammage (2 receptions, 28 yards), Xavier Gaines (2-10) and Willie Johnson (1-23).
Tight end Armani Lewis is tied with Gammage and Gaines for the team lead with 10 receptions. Gammage and fellow freshman Broc Thompson (2-54) were expected to be big contributors, especially Gammage after he had five catches for 82 yards and a touchdown in the season-opening win vs. VMI.
“They have to accelerate (their learning curve) quickly because that’s who we have,” Holliday said. “We have good players, they just have to continue to grow and make plays now. We need it. And they will. I love those kids. They’ve made some plays.”
There is no timetable on a return for Obialo, who could eventually redshirt.
“We haven’t talked about that at this point,” Holliday said. “We’ll have to see where he is when he’s able to get back at some point and see where it goes from there.
“Some of our older receivers aren’t out there right now. ... Those young guys have to step up like (running back Brenden) Knox did a year ago. Knox, when his number was called, stepped up and made plays. Two or three of these freshmen receivers have to step up and make some plays as well.”
Holliday said the biggest factor is execution.
“We do a lot of one-on-one-type stuff in practice ... good on good and that type of thing,” he said. “If you get it done on the practice field, you can get it done in the game. I’ve seen that happen and it needs to happen consistently this week.”
Saturday’s kickoff will be 3:30 p.m. The game can be seen on CBS Sports via Facebook.
