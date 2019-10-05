Herd ready for new start at MTSU

Marshall will face a 1-3 Middle Tennessee team to start Conference USA play. But it’s the teams responsible for that 3 in the ledger that Thundering Herd coach Doc Holliday says is important.
“They’ve played Duke, Michigan and Iowa, three pretty good football teams,” said Holliday, whose team will visit Murfreesboro, Tenn., today at 3:30 p.m. (CBS Sports via Facebook).
Those three Power 5 teams are a combined 10-2 and the three games resulted in Middle Tennessee being outscored 115-42. The most recent was a 48-3 trouncing at Iowa, which is now ranked No. 14 in the Associated Press Top 25.
The nonconference portion is now in the past, which is where Marshall (2-2) would like to leave its last performance. Cincinnati scored the game’s first 45 points and defeated the Herd 52-14 last Saturday at Joan C. Edwards Stadium.
As is always the case with most Group of 5 teams, all is not lost. The start of league play provides the proverbial start to the second season.
“It’s going to be about us,” Holliday said. “We have to go find a way to be our best us, our best team, on Saturday night. It’s a conference game. Anytime you get into conference play, every game is important. We set goals early on this season and they’re still all out there.
“At the end of nonconference play, your season sort of starts over. Not only for us, but Middle Tennessee is sitting there saying the same thing.”
It starts at quarterback, where for the second time this season Marshall faces a newcomer taking the place of one of the best in the opposing team’s history. Sophomore Asher O’Hara has stepped in for Brent Stockstill and has been tough to stop.
O’Hara has completed 78 of 111 passes — an eye-popping 70.3 percent — for 895 yards and eight touchdowns. He has been picked off just twice. He is also the team’s leading rusher with 235 yards and has a touchdown.
Cincinnati quarterback Desmond Ridder was 18-of-22 for 221 yards and four touchdowns and ran for 48 yards against Marshall.
“If you watch (O’Hara), he doesn’t run out of bounds and he isn’t going to slide,” Holliday said. “He’s going to jump over people and he takes a lot of shots. He gets hit a lot and bounces right back up, throws the ball to the official and goes right back and does it again. If he had No. 12 on, that’s who you’d think it was (Stockstill). Put any of those tapes in and you’ll see the same thing. He can play. You have to get him on the ground and tackle him because he’s going to take off, with the ability to throw the ball as well.”
Middle Tennessee coach Rick Stockstill said the focus of his defense will be to stop Marshall’s run game, including quarterback Isaiah Green.
“We’ve been giving up too many big plays through these first four games,” he said. “... I said if after the (Iowa) game, it’s not so much Marshall coming up or whoever we play next. It’s about us. We’ve got to correct some things and get better at some of the things we’re doing.”
Email: gfauber@
register-herald.com and follow on Twitter @GaryFauber