Herd offensive line has issues to fix

If you see a defensive player from the Marshall football team this week, give him a hug. Or buy him lunch. Just do something nice for the guy, he deserves it.
The offense, however, is a much different story.
The Thundering Herd defense did not allow a touchdown Saturday and held tough in the red zone to force Troy into field goals on more than one occasion, but it was not enough as MU’s offense sputtered and stalled time and again in a 16-7 loss on the road against the Trojans in Marshall’s first Sun Belt Conference game in program history.
Not the way you want to open your account in a new league, obviously, and now the concerns on offense coming out of a loss the previous week at lowly Bowling Green are now full-blown red flags for the Thundering Herd.
Marshall could not move the ball Saturday, and the problems for the Herd start up front with the offensive line. I wrote prior to the season that I was not sold on this group, then gave them a pass after playing so well against Norfolk State and in a historic win for the program at Notre Dame. Since then? Yuck.
The Thundering Herd allowed seven sacks by Troy on Saturday. The Trojans’ only touchdown of the day came early in the game when Marshall quarterback Henry Colombi, running for his life at the time after the offensive line was beaten by Trojan defenders, was stripped of the ball with the fumble returned for a score.
The line we were fed when this group was called out as underperforming in the spring was that they needed time to gel and get healthy after some nagging injuries. After the win at Notre Dame it appeared that might have actually been the case, but now after flat-out embarrassing performances at Bowling Green and Troy, the performance in South Bend appears to have been the exception rather than the rule.
To make matters worse, Marshall offensive line coach Eddie Morrisey resigned for unspecified personal reasons prior to the loss at Bowling Green and his former unit has been in shambles ever since. Veteran tight ends coach Bill Legg, who has coached the offensive line at Marshall in the past, took over the role. Not a knock on Legg, he has a lot on his plate and, you know, already had a full-time job on the coaching staff, but this whole thing is a mess. Your coach quit and the players now seem allergic to blocking oncoming defenders. Not good.
All told, MU managed just 174 yards of offense on 69 plays – an average of 2.5 yards per play – and still was within striking distance of stealing a win late because of how well the Herd defense played Saturday.
To borrow from a former, mostly unsuccessful, Marshall football coach, they’ve got to get that fixed.
Colombi was pulled several times during the loss at Troy in favor of backup quarterback Cam Fancher, but he didn’t fare any better than the starter. Marshall’s only scoring drive of the game came after the defense intercepted a pass deep in Troy territory and gave the offense a very short field to work with. Other than that, it was a busy day for punter John McConnell.
The flip-flopping of quarterbacks seemed to signal that the MU coaching staff does not have full confidence in Colombi, who transferred to Huntington this offseason from Texas Tech. Fancher has some skill when it comes to running the ball, but his passes, to put it kindly, left a lot to be desired and turned MU one-dimensional.
With Fancher in the game, Marshall might as well hold up a neon sign on the sideline that reads, “WE ARE GOING TO RUN THE BALL.”
Still, nobody on the roster was going to have a good game at quarterback with the way the offensive line performed on Saturday.
I previously wrote in this space about Navy bailing on its scheduled game in Huntington next season, with the Midshipmen replacing Marshall with Wagner on the schedule. The Thundering Herd now has filled that hole on its 2023 slate with a Power Five program and a pile of cash.
The Herd will go on the road to face North Carolina State in 2023 and pocket north of $1 million for it, the MU athletic department announced on Monday. The Wolfpack cut a deal with Cincinnati, which was looking to get out of its 2023 game in Raleigh, so now the Bearcats are ponying up to pay the Herd to take their place. Cincinnati will pay Marshall $850,000, while N.C. State chips in with another $150,000. Navy is also paying MU $250,000 for breaking off its contract to come to Joan C. Edwards Stadium.
Losing a home game stinks for Marshall fans, but the program pocketing $1.25 million for the inconvenience softens the blow considerably.
