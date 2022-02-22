The Marshall men’s basketball team beat Southern Miss by 14 points on Monday for the Thundering Herd’s third win in its last four games, but it wasn’t all smiles from MU head coach Dan D’Antoni after the victory.
Marshall led by as many as 20 points on multiple occasions Monday, but saw that lead dwindle down to single digits multiple times late before eventually pulling away for a more comfortable margin of victory against a bad Southern Miss team.
This problem, D’Antoni said, is the Herd’s energy level. When it is up, so is Marshall. When it’s not, with the second half at Southern Miss the most recent example, the Herd is not as good – even against a team with just one win in conference play this season.
“You’re limited as a coach,” D’Antoni said. “Players have got to want to make sure they can finish games and every time they go up and down the floor be as good as they can possibly be, and to be honest with you we took our foot off the pedal.
“It’s the energy level. I told them over on the sideline they were raising my blood pressure. ‘Come on fellas, it’s about energy and staying focused and learning to put your foot down when you get ahead.’”
Marshall (11-7, 4-11 Conference USA) got 17 points from Andrew Taylor and 16 from Taevion Kinsey on Monday, and former Logan High standout David Early was solid as well with 13 points – including four 3-pointers made in four attempts against Southern Miss (6-21, 1-13 C-USA).
Early was also good on the defensive end of the floor, D’Antoni said, and was one of the few Marshall players who played with focus and energy down the stretch.
“We missed some shots (in the second half) that we were making, but thank goodness David was still (making shots),” D’Antoni said. “I thought David was still focused, because he not only was making his 3s but he made a few key defensive plays where he was hustling and getting his hand in there – which tells me he’s still focused and playing hard. When you’re focused and playing hard, shots go down.”
Early has been especially streaky with his shooting this season, but he has been the Herd’s best from distance the last two games. He went 4 of 5 in Saturday’s loss to Charlotte, making him 8 of 9 over that span.
D’Antoni joked that Early missed so many 3-point attempts early in the season that he was owed some makes during the closing stretch of the regular season schedule.
“David, I told him he missed so many early in the year that they’ve all accumulated. He should make them all from here on in,” D’Antoni said. “He’s a good shooter, but for some reason they just weren’t going down. Again, basketball is a funny game.”
In Monday’s win, Marshall’s streak of games with a 3-pointer made reached 998 games. The Thundering Herd can reach 1,000 consecutive games on March 2 at home against Western Kentucky, which has an impressive 3-pointer streak of its own.
The Hilltoppers currently own the nation's third-longest streak of games with a 3-pointer made at 1,098 – exactly 100 games more than Marshall’s current streak. UNLV has the longest streak of games with a 3-pointer made at 1,154 followed by Duke at 1,140. UNLV and Princeton (981 games) are the only programs that have made a 3-pointer in every game they have played since the 3-pointer was added for the 1986-1987 season.
The last time Marshall didn't make a 3-pointer in a game was Feb. 27, 1989 in a win against Appalachian State.
The Thundering Herd has three games remaining on its regular season schedule, and though it's possible the Herd can climb out of last-place in C-USA’s East Division before the league tournament next month, it won’t be easy and Marshall will need some help.
The first roadblock for MU will be that its three remaining games come against the two top teams in the division – Thursday at Middle Tennessee (20-7, 11-3 C-USA) and then home/road split with WKU (17-11, 9-6 C-USA) to close the schedule.
If Marshall can grab a few wins from those games, the Herd would still need the teams higher in the standings to take some losses in order to improve its seeding in the C-USA tournament.
Florida International and Old Dominion are both 5-9 in league play and ahead of MU in the standings, but unlike Marshall both have four regular season games remaining.
The Panthers visit Charlotte on Thursday and are at Old Dominion on Saturday before a home/road split with rival Florida Atlantic next week. ODU, meanwhile, takes on FAU on Thursday’s before Saturday’s game against FIU. Next week the Monarchs visit Louisiana Tech on March 2 then close the regular season at home on March 5 against Middle Tennessee.