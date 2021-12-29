The Marshall men’s basketball team is back from its holiday break and preparing to open Conference USA play at Louisiana Tech on Thursday.
The Thundering Herd (7-6) ended the nonconference portion of its schedule prior to the break with three consecutive losses – all by double digits. Now, with the league slate in front of it, don’t ask Marshall to dwell on or dig too deep into its troubles this month.
MU coach Dan D’Antoni said he has a terrible memory, and that helps him at times like these. He wants his team’s memory to be short, too, ahead of Thursday’s game with the Bulldogs (9-3).
“I can’t remember crap, so that automatically helps in that you don’t know what happened because you can’t remember it,” D’Antoni said. “My sister (Marshall Board of Governors member Kathy D’Antoni) probably stated it the best – she said, ‘Champions are made of people with short memories.’ You can’t remember (or) think about what you’ve done in the past. It means nothing anymore.”
D’Antoni’s sister was not the only one of his siblings to weigh in on Marshall’s recent run of poor play on the hardwood. The Herd head coach was recently on the phone with his brother Mike – the former MU standout who played professionally in Europe and was the head coach of the NBA’s Denver Nuggets, Phoenix Suns, New York Knicks, Los Angeles Lakers and most recently the Houston Rockets – and the current coaching advisor for the New Orleans Pelicans had some specific advice for the Herd’s star player Taevion Kinsey.
During Marshall’s losing streak Kinsey has found the bottom of the basket, scoring in double figures in all three games, but when he is at his best the game comes easy and during those games he has had to work hard to make an impact. Kinsey has been scoring points, but his shot selection and shooting percentages have not been up to the usual standards D’Antoni and the Herd have grown to expect. So the younger brother of MU’s head coach had some simple advice – be more like a goldfish.
“I was sitting and talking to Taevion in the office,” MU’s D’Antoni said. “(Mike) didn’t know Taevion was in there, but we were talking and I had it on speakerphone. He said, ‘You’ve got to tell Taevion that he has to have the memory of a goldfish. It lasts five seconds.’ And you know what? There is a lot of truth in however you want to say it. You’ve got to live in the present. What has happened in the past has got to be the past. Move on.”
Kinsey, who enters the C-USA portion of Marshall’s schedule as the league’s second-leading scorer at 19.5 points per game, has not been alone in letting missed shots linger and cause problems later in games. As a team, the Herd still leads C-USA in scoring at 79.9 points per game and in field goal percentage at 47.5 (656 of 1,382), but in the recent losses an inability to consistently hit shots has bitten MU hard.
Marshall made just 25 of 78 (32.1 percent) field goal attempts in last week’s 95-63 loss at Toledo. They were better – but still not great – at 40 percent (20 of 50) in the previous loss at home against Northern Iowa but also shot well below their season average prior to that by going 23 of 61 (37.7 percent) in a 75-65 loss at rival Ohio.
Kinsey said the younger D’Antoni brother’s words were meant for him but he also expressed similar thoughts on the team as a whole. Marshall needs to stop worrying about what it hasn’t done or failed at and just play – that’s when the Herd is at its best and this team has really gotten away from that in recent weeks.
“(Mike) was telling (Dan) how a lot of us – not just me – miss shots then kind of think about then coming down the next time and maybe trying to change our game a lot all because we miss shots,” Kinsey said. “I think by him saying you’ve got to have the memory of a goldfish – just five seconds when you think about it then let it move out of your head – you’ve just got to be able to move on. Coach Dan earlier yesterday had just said, ‘Great players have short-term memories.’ So that is what we’re all kind of trying to go about (doing), especially coming off some losses. But you’ve got to have short-term memory. Conference play is about to start and I see everybody as 0-0.”
Marshall and Louisiana Tech are scheduled to tip off at 9 p.m. Thursday at the Bulldogs’ Thomas Assembly Center. The game will be broadcast on ESPNU.