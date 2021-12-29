Beckley, WV (25801)

Today

Light rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers in the afternoon. High 57F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Low 49F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.