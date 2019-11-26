Herd must move past loss

Ready or not, it's time to move on.
Things were rolling in Marshall's favor for so long. The Thundering Herd was in first place in the Conference USA East Division standings, and wins over Florida Atlantic and Western Kentucky gave the team important tiebreakers.
A win over West Division leader Louisiana Tech on the anniversary weekend of the 1970 plane crash also loomed large in possibly hosting the conference championship game Dec. 7.
All Marshall had to do was keep winning, but those plans took a muddy bump last Saturday with a 24-13 rain-soaked loss at Charlotte. Winning the East and even hosting the title game are still possibilities, but the road suddenly got a lot more complicated.
So the plan this weekend is all laid out: Beat FIU on Saturday (noon, Facebook) and hope for help, or lose and get an unwanted extra week off.
Marshall (7-4, 5-2 C-USA) is assured of a bowl game, but would love to be playing for a trophy the first Saturday of December. One thing the Herd cannot do is dwell on the loss to the 49ers.
“It’s important to get everything back," Marshall coach Doc Holliday said in his final weekly press conference of the regular season. "We did not play well enough offensively (at Charlotte). It’s important that we get back to work there. It’s hard to be one-dimensional, and we were a little bit. We have to get back to being able to do both (run and pass) and I’m sure our kids will work really hard to get that done."
Sophomore quarterback Isaiah Green was just 6-of-17 for 86 yards and was intercepted twice. Marshall had no offensive touchdowns — Joseph Early returned a blocked punt for a score and Justin Rohrwasser kicked a pair of field goals.
"Number one, you have to take care of the ball. You can’t turn it over," Holliday said. "At some point, you have to be able to throw and catch it.”
Being able to put the game in the past should be easy for the Herd. With no classes because of Thanksgiving break, the focus is squarely on football.
The team was treated to its annual Thanksgiving dinner at Christ Temple Church on Monday.
“They all want to be professional football players so, this week, they are," Holliday said. "They have nothing but getting ready to go play, taking care of their bodies and getting ready to go. This is a good week for them."
