Herd must cash in on opportunities

A lot of ink — both literal and digital — has been used when it comes to Marshall’s plan to run a faster, up-tempo offense this season. If that plan works for the Thundering Herd and first-year head coach Charles Huff obviously remains to be seen, but one thing is certain — MU will need to make the most of its possessions Saturday in the season-opener.
Marshall visits Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium to take on Navy (3:30 p.m., CBS Sports Network) and if history is an accurate indicator possessions will be at a premium. The Midshipmen famously use a triple-option attack on offense and can chew up large chunks of the clock. That means empty possessions could hurt more than usual for the Herd and Navy plays keepaway with the ball.
“We know that Navy is a team that historically likes to hold the ball and have these really long possessions and control the time of the possession,” Marshall left tackle Will Ulmer said on Tuesday. “There is only so much time in a football game, so we know we might not get as many opportunities as any other game so we really have to make it a point of emphasis to capitalize when we get the ball.”
Marshall quarterback Grant Wells, a Charleston native and former standout at George Washington High, echoed Ulmer’s sentiment that the Herd needs to make the most of the possessions it gets Saturday, but added that just because fewer possessions are expected that doesn’t change much as far as MU’s goals for Saturday are concerned.
“It’s no secret that the way Navy plays the opposing offense doesn’t get many drives,” Wells said. “We know we’re not going to get very many and we know we have to capitalize on the drives we get, but it doesn’t put any more pressure on us because we know we’d have to do that in any game.”
Navy was not really “Navy” in 2020. The Midshipmen, like many teams, never seemed to get into a groove in the pandemic season and struggled to find their identity.
The triple-option never got rolling, and the Midshipmen’s hard-nosed defense did not fare well until late in the season, but make no mistake the Navy defense was good during those final three games. It just didn’t get much help from the offense.
After nearly a month off between games in late October and late November, Navy posted an 0-3 record in its final three games but the defense played well. First was a 10-7 loss at home against Memphis followed by a 19-6 loss to visiting Tulsa the next week. In the season-closing Army game the Midshipmen allowed just 15 points, the trouble is they failed to score any points of their own.
Ken Niumatalolo has been the head coach at Navy for nearly two decades, and on the few occasions the Mids have suffered bad seasons under his watch they have bounced back to their usual production the following season. Last year was one of those rare bad seasons for Navy, so Marshall knows to expect a test from Navy’s defense led by standout senior linebacker Diego Fagot.
“The first thing is it’s just Navy,” Wells said. “They’re going to be in the right spots, doing what they’re supposed to do, when they’re supposed to do whatever that is. It’s a big focus this week just to be in the right spots and not miss any signals or not miss any routes because we know they’re going to be in the right spots.
“First and second down are going to be big this week, and third down is always big to keep drives going. At the tempo we want to play at we can’t be behind the sticks, so first and second down is pretty much going to be the main focus this week.”