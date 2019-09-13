Herd looks to improve on both sides against Ohio

Everything was going so well.
Marshall was establishing its running game on offense, while the defense was allowing nationally-ranked Boise State nothing on the ground. The Thundering Herd went into halftime tied 7-7 with one of the top Group of Five teams around.
Then, the second half happened.
The Broncos scored on the first drive of the third quarter and were in total control the rest of the night. Not that it wasn't already apparent, but Marshall found that it's hard to score when you don't have the ball.
Boise didn't score the rest of the way but didn't have to, controlling the time of possession in an alarming fashion. Marshall had the ball for only 6:52 of the second half — not even half a quarter — and lost 14-7.
That, of course, will be a focal point Saturday when the Herd (1-1) hosts rival Ohio in the Battle for the Bell series at 6:30 p.m. (Facebook).
Marshall did literally nothing — zero first downs, zero yards — with its few second-half chances at Boise. The Herd ran 14 plays to the Broncos' 47 and was 0-of-4 on third down. Boise converted 5 of 12.
"We had three or four situations where they had third-and-long and we have to get them stopped defensively to put the offense back out there," Marshall coach Doc Holliday said. "Did we play well on offense? Not at all. That being said, we have to get off the field on defense as well and give our offense a chance to get back out there and make some plays. It's a combination of both of those things. Now, we kept them out of the end zone defensively, but they sustained drives. When you look at the time of possession in the second half, it was awful (in Boise's favor). There was more to it than us just not being very good on offense."
Ohio (1-1) will present a challenge in that department. The Bobcats will run the ball and try to eat as much time as possible.
"They're a typical Ohio team. They're like clones," Holliday said. "They're all just really, really good football players that know how to play the game. They're tough, physical and don't give up the big play. They're just so well-coached and play so hard. They're a challenge for everyone because they just don't make mistakes. They get lined up and they play well."
Marshall will be playing its first game without running back Tyler King, who was dismissed from the team Monday because of an undisclosed violation of team rules and policies. Sophomore Brenden Knox (57.0 yards per game, 3 touchdowns) will start.
