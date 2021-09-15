Herd looks to avoid sloppy start

Marshall won easily last week against visiting North Carolina Central, but it was not all smooth sailing for the Thundering Herd against the Eagles.
MU did not get off to a good start in what would become a 44-10 win, just don’t call it a slow start.
“I probably misspoke on Saturday,” Herd head coach Charles Huff said Tuesday. “I was a little fired up. It wasn’t a slow start, it was a sloppy start — let me clear that up. We ended up going down and scored points because that’s what we do. We run so many plays that you’re either going to score points or you’re going to run out of gas — that’s kind of our philosophy. So it wasn’t a slow start, it was a sloppy start.”
However you choose to classify what Marshall did early against North Carolina Central, there is no denying it was not as good of a start as MU had the previous week in a 49-7 win at Navy.
Starting quarterback Grant Wells fumbled the game’s first snap and had a bad exchange with running back Rasheen Ali a few plays later. Huff was not happy, and explained what went wrong on Tuesday.
“The first two drives we’ve got four balls on the ground,” Huff said. “We had a fumbled snap on the very first play, four or five plays later we had a high snap which Grant kind of bobbles and Ali knocks out of his hand. We get that back, then we had a couple of drops. We get a delay of game on a 2-point conversion that we made the decision on Monday to go for two. So everybody knew we were going for two. It was more of a sloppy start, not necessarily a slow start.”
Huff said the Herd’s sloppy start to Saturday’s game actually began the previous week during practice. He and his staff didn’t like what they were seeing through the week, and some of those things showed up against the Eagles.
“The way to show them how to prevent those starts is you talk about what happened in practice,” Huff said. “We started slow on Monday, we started slow on Tuesday, we started slow and sloppy on Wednesday, Thursday and so on. So you go back to those things and you just remind them because now, the whole time during the first half and into the second half I was grabbing leaders and saying, ‘See how the way we’ve practiced all week doesn’t allow us to perform to our capability?’ And they were all like, ‘You’re right.’ So I think it was more of a learning opportunity.”
Hopefully, if you’re a Herd fan, those lessons hit home following Saturday’s win with old rival East Carolina due up next.
The Pirates visit Marshall on Saturday (6 p.m. on CBS Sports Network) with an 0-2 record but solid showings in losses to Appalachian State and South Carolina. Getting off to a good start would help MU’s chances significantly when ECU comes to Joan C. Edwards Stadium for the 16th all-time meeting between the schools.
“When you start off fast that gets the mojo going and it certainly gets the crowd into it and it gets us playing well,” Wells said. “When you start slow like that — no matter what team it is — you’re going to be climbing uphill after that. That’s a focus this week and it already started with yesterday’s practice and today’s lift and certainly this afternoon’s practice.”
l l l
Saturday’s game will be the first between ECU and Marshall since 2013, with the Thundering Herd taking a 59-28 win that day in Huntington. The Pirates own a 10-5 advantage in the all-time series, and Marshall has a chance to do something it has never done against its old rival — win consecutive games in the series.
The Herd’s five wins against ECU came in 1969, 2001, 2007, 2011 and 2013.