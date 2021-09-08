Herd linebacker Neal stays prepared

Marshall was given the task of taking on a triple-option offense in its 2021 college football season opener last week when the Thundering Herd visited Navy, and by all accounts they passed that test with flying colors.
MU came away from Annapolis with a 49-7 win against the Midshipmen as the Herd’s defense was led by linebacker Eli Neal — who accounted for 11 tackles and three sacks in the win.
Neal, a 6-foot-2, 223-pound redshirt sophomore from Memphis, Tennessee, was honored as the Conference USA Defensive Player of the Week after his effort against Navy, but that output didn’t come out of the blue. Neal started 10 games for the Thundering Herd in 2020 and was an honorable mention All-Conference USA pick.
Since new Marshall head coach Charles Huff arrived in Huntington in January, Neal has been one of the team’s leaders and showed why against the Midshipmen.
“I commend Eli because he has been phenomenal since I got here,” Huff said during his time with the media on Tuesday afternoon. “The one thing that I really saw moving forward closer to the Navy game was his preparation — his preparation from film watching, his preparation from the way he practiced, the consistency in his practice, the leadership that he had in demanding that everybody around him practice with that same intensity and focus.
“Saturday was just a byproduct of the work he put in, and you guys got a chance to see that. Obviously when you play linebacker you need a lot of people in front of you to keep guys off of you, but his preparation allowed him to have a lot of success on Saturday and hopefully that will filter throughout the team and we can all prepare a little bit better so that when our opportunities come we’re prepared and ready to execute.”
This week’s opponent, North Carolina Central from the Football Championship Subdivision, will present a different challenge to Neal and Thundering Herd defense (6:30 p.m. Saturday, streaming on ESPN+).
The Eagles opened their season on Aug. 28 with a 23-18 win against a pretty good Alcorn State team in Atlanta, and they like to spread the ball around. Seven different NCCU players had at least one carry and seven different players had at least one reception in the win against Alcorn State, with quarterback Davius Richard — who scored twice on the ground in the opener — a threat to pull the ball down and take off as well.
Neal said he’s excited to get back to a regular routine with the defense this week and to be able to focus on the scheme they have been busy learning since January when NCCU visits Huntington.
“I think we’re going to handle it well,” Neal said. “I think it’s a lot easier being able to run your defense that you’ve been working on since the spring rather than practicing for a one-time thing. We only face the triple-option one time this year, and I feel like that was a lot harder to switch over from our defense to a triple-option rather than from triple-option to what we do.”
That also means it is likely the Thundering Herd defenders aren’t on the field quite as much as they were against Navy — not that conditioning was a problem for Marshall. MU’s defenders saw the Midshipmen run 92 plays from scrimmage last week and even late in the game the Herd did not seem bothered or out of gas due to the high volume of plays. In fact, Neal said, they kind of welcomed it.
“Since coach Huff came in we’ve preached about the fourth quarter,” Huff said. “He got us ready through our practices each and every day. We come from doing maybe 100 reps at practice, so once we get into the game and you’re running 60, 70 maybe even 80 plays, you’ve still got 20 left in the tank.”