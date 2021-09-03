Herd line goes from strength to question mark

It was not that long ago that the offensive line was considered among Marshall’s deepest position groups and one of the Thundering Herd’s definite strengths going into Charles Huff’s first season as the head coach at MU.
What a difference a few months can make.
Marshall’s offensive line, to put it bluntly, was among the best in all of college football last season. The Herd lost right tackle Josh Ball to the NFL — and it’s worth noting Ball just made the cut for the Dallas Cowboys’ 53-man roster — but MU was bringing back an All-American in guard Cain Madden as well as All-Conference USA picks in left tackle Will Ulmer and left guard Alex Mollette. Throw in center Alex Salgeuro, who performed admirably in his first season as the starter, and incoming North Carolina graduate transfer Billy Ross — a Huntington native who saw plenty of the field during his time with the Tar Heels — and Marshall was pretty much set along the line with veterans who had performed at a high level for the Thundering Herd.
Fast forward to the present and what was once considered a strength for Marshall is now one of the biggest questions facing the team as it prepares to open its 2021 season Saturday at Navy (3:30 p.m., CBS Sports Network).
Madden bailed through the transfer portal after spring ball and eventually landed at Notre Dame while Ross was with the Herd to open preseason camp, but left the team and quit football soon after camp opened in Huntington.
That leaves Marshall with three proven offensive linemen — not a terrible spot to be in, but far from the comfort MU enjoyed when it still had an All-American and a proven Power 5 transfer on the roster.
Marshall released its two-deep depth chart for Saturday’s game against the Midshipmen earlier this week, and there were even some changes among those remaining veterans. Salgeuro, who was named to the preseason Rimington Trophy Watch List as one of the top returning centers in the country, is sliding over to left guard while Mollette makes the move to center. This change did not totally come out of left field as the two had been seen working out at different positions during spring ball and preseason camp, but it is another change being thrown at the group nonetheless.
For redshirt freshman quarterback Grant Wells, who is going into his second season as the Thundering Herd’s starter, those losses could sting but the Charleston native says he still has faith in the guys lining up in front of him.
“We did lose some guys, but that’s not a big problem with us,” Wells said. “I have faith in all those guys out there. We have about six or seven that are going to play and I have confidence in all of them. Even though we did lose some guys, that’s still a mature group led by Will and Alex that are going to get those guys right no matter what.”
So with those spots on the right side of the line open, who does Huff and offensive line coach Eddie Morrissey turn to to fill those roles? Kendrick Sartor, a 6-foot-7, 310-pound redshirt junior from Cincinnati, is listed as the new starter at right tackle after seeing playing time in six games last season.
At right guard, redshirt freshman Logan Osburn, a former in-state standout from Cabell Midland High, steps into the role vacated by Madden’s departure to Notre Dame.
Osburn caught Huff’s eye during summer workouts and used that momentum to have a solid preseason camp for the Herd. He got reps at both guard and center in camp, so don’t be surprised to see the former Cabell Midland Knight — as well as several others along the line — moving around as needed depending on the situation for Marshall in 2021.
“When you switch coaches everybody kind of gets a fresh start,” Huff said. “I don’t know the reason (Osburn) was or wasn’t up or down the depth chart (last season). He was banged up in the spring and didn’t get to take as many reps, so this summer was big for him. He did a really good job. I think when you practice in the model we practice in — summer, spring and in the season — everybody gets reps. When you do that, everybody matures faster, if that makes sense. Plus, with him being here for a year, growing up and seeing how things work, I think it all goes together.”