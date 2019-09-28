Herd hosting Cincinnati before start of C-USA play

With less than three hours separating them, a regular series between Marshall and Cincinnati makes sense.
The teams will meet in Huntington today at 5 p.m. in what will be the final nonconference game for both. The game can be seen on Facebook.
This will be Marshall’s 14th overall meeting with the Bearcats, but six have come in the last 20 seasons. Prior to the Thundering Herd’s 25-14 win in the 2000 Motor City Bowl, the last time the teams met was in 1946.
Cincinnati leads the all-time series 8-4-1.
Today is the back end of Marshall’s second home-and-home agreement with Cincinnati since joining Conference USA. The Bearcats won both games of the first contract in 2007 and 2008, but Marshall earned a 38-21 win at Nippert Stadium in 2017.
All Marshall fans are encouraged to wear green for today’s game.
“Anytime you get to play at home is tremendous,” Marshall coach Doc Holliday said. “I thought our crowd did such a great job for us in that game against Ohio (a 33-31 win on Sept. 14). It’s going to be bigger and better this week. I know they’re going to come and be loud. It’s going to be fun.”
Marshall (2-1) has not played since the win over Ohio. Likewise, the Bearcats (2-1) were off last week after a 35-13 win over Miami (Ohio).
Cincinnati was picked to finish second in the American Athletic Conference behind Central Florida — no small feat behind the nationally-ranked Knights, whose 34-34 loss at Pitt last week snapped their 25-game regular season winning streak.
Running back Michael Warren II was named to the preseason Doak Walker and Maxwell Award watch lists. He is averaging 73.3 yards per game and has scored four touchdowns.
Cincinnati averages 172.0 yards rushing per game. Marshall is fifth in Conference USA in run defense (144.7).
“You want to establish the run. They’re going to try to get that done,” Holliday said. “Anytime you can run the football, it opens up a lot of things that you can do offensively.”
