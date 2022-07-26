Herd has questions in inaugural Sun Belt season

Marshall has high expectations for itself as the Thundering Herd begins its football life in the Sun Belt Conference this fall, but it would appear as if the rest of the league’s coaches do not quite share those expectations for MU in 2022.
A quick look at the Sun Belt’s preseason coaches poll, released Monday, shows the Thundering Herd slotted into fourth place in the SBC’s East Division – behind defending division champ Appalachian State, perennial title threat Coastal Carolina and an allegedly up-and-coming Georgia State team.
If you are Marshall coach Charles Huff or the Herd, that should probably serve as a sizable chip on your shoulder this season – one MU will need in its new, deeper and (let’s just call it what it is) better conference. The coaches, however, were pretty close to getting this one right. Marshall has not done anything to prove itself above Appalachian State or Coastal as it enters the SBC, and while the Thundering Herd certainly has its fair share of talented players returning to the roster for the upcoming season, the fact remains that there are some significant questions that need to be answered at several very important positions.
Until we know those answers, the jury should remain out on just how good Marshall football can be in 2022.
What are those questions? Well, let’s start at quarterback. Charleston native and multiple-year starter Grant Wells is gone via a hop into the transfer portal to Virginia Tech. The QBs who remained on the roster have not done much to impress before or since Wells’ departure, and while there was a crop of incoming signal callers in Huff’s top-rated 2022 recruiting class those players are still just freshmen.
Huff and his staff realized the situation they had on their hands at quarterback and grabbed Texas Tech transfer Henry Colombi from the portal – which sounds good but let’s not get it twisted. Colombi was far from a superstar for the Red Raiders. He has the talent to do well at Marshall, but his resumé is a little thin.
Colombi started or saw significant playing time in six games last season – we’re going to omit TTU’s beatdown of Florida International because, well, everyone beat on FIU last season and Colombi only threw one pass in the game. In those six other games, the Red Raiders won just twice – against the latest version of bad Kansas football and in Morgantown against an underachieving WVU team. Colombi tossed a total of five touchdowns in those six games while also throwing five interceptions. He wasn’t losing games for Texas Tech, but he also certainly wasn’t taking over any games either.
All of that said, there is no reason it can’t or shouldn’t work for Colombi at Marshall with one sizable exception – the offensive line.
Marshall’s men up front went through some significant changes this offseason with longtime starters and program leaders Alex Mollette and Will Ulmer, along with Alex Salguero, gone via graduation, so Huff and the Thundering Herd plugged the holes by reaching into the transfer portal and elevating some of their own players who had been further down the depth chart. In the spring, that plan was very much still a work in progress. Injuries and inexperience shined a bright light on a problem area for Marshall. If the line can’t perform up to the task at hand, it doesn’t matter how well Colombi, Corey Gammage, Rasheen Ali or Khalan Laborn play. They will be at a disadvantage that will be extremely tough to overcome.
Now, of course, there is a flipside to those questions. The worst case is if Colombi and the offensive line don’t live up to expectations and the Thundering Herd struggles. If they do meet or exceed those expectations, however, the sky is the limit and a predicted preseason fourth-place finish in the East Division will be a distant memory as Marshall looks down from the top of the Sun Belt standings.
l l l
It is the end of July and if you’re like me, your brain is (almost) all football right now. The move to the Sun Belt has, however, drummed up some Marshall basketball news this summer with the release of the league’s schedule for the upcoming season.
If you haven’t seen it, all the favors the schedule makers did for MU with its first Sun Belt slate for football were not also made for hoops. In fact, quite the opposite.
Marshall basketball opens its Sun Belt portion of the schedule at home on Dec. 29 against App State followed by a New Year’s Eve game in Huntington against fellow SBC newcomer James Madison. The Herd goes on to play a pretty normal balance of home and away games through January, but February is where the schedule really does MU no favors.
MU plays four consecutive road games to open the shortest month on the calendar – at App State, at Louisiana, at Coastal Carolina and at Georgia State – before returning to the Cam Henderson Center to take on Georgia Southern (Feb. 16) and Troy (Feb. 18). Then it’s right back on the road to close out the regular season with games at James Madison and at Old Dominion.
Do the math – that’s six of eight games on the road in February for a program that has struggled to find much success away from home in recent seasons and went just 3-11 away from Huntington last season. Possible to overcome? Sure. An ideal way to start your tenure in a new conference? Far from it.
