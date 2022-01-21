Herd faltering in critical moments

The losses continue to pile up for the Marshall men’s basketball team, with Thursday’s 70-66 setback at Florida International running the Thundering Herd’s losing streak to eight games.
During that stretch, Marshall has found several different ways to lose but one thing has been consistent throughout – the Herd has not been able to make the plays needed to win at critical times in the games.
That was the case again Thursday in Miami and the Herd was beaten by the Panthers for the first time since 2015.
“We play well, then all of a sudden in a big moment we take too deep of a drop, we don’t switch when we’re supposed to – two 3s. Boom, boom – the game’s over,” MU head coach Dan D’Antoni said. “We’re doing it right in the critical moments. I’ve still got hope. I’ve still got to get this team to play hard and see if we can get through this, and maybe it will all start falling for us.”
Marshall (7-11, 0-5 Conference USA) led by as many as eight points early in the second half, but wilted down the stretch as FIU (11-7, 1-4 C-USA) snatched the lead from the Herd and held off MU’s late challenge.
The Herd allowed just four points by FIU during the final 4:51 seconds of the game on Thursday, but the same problems that have been present for much of the losing streak were there again – missed foul shots and turnovers.
“We’re coming out of a timeout and they’ve got questions about something that, gosh, I just think it’s automatic,” D'Antoni said. “We hesitated toward the end a couple of times. You’ve just got to make plays. You can’t worry about it. You’ve got to have that mentality of a goldfish, and they’re trying to invent a play instead of just taking the play they give us because we’re worried or we’re overthinking the game or something. Then defensively, we’ve got to keep the ball in front of us.”
The eight-game losing streak is the longest for Marshall since D’Antoni’s first season on the sidelines at MU when the Herd dropped nine consecutive games during the 2014-2015 season. Marshall will get another chance to snap its drought on Saturday when the Herd visits Florida Atlantic – a team that already owns a win against MU during the losing streak.
Marshall and FAU are set to tip off at 4 p.m. Saturday, with the broadcast streaming on ESPN+.
l l l
While the Marshall men’s basketball team is in the midst of one of its worst stretches in many years, the Thundering Herd women are playing some of their best basketball in a long time right now.
Marshall held off visiting FIU 62-59 on Thursday at the Cam Henderson Center in Huntington behind 23 points from Savannah Wheeler, 12 by Kennedi Colclough and 11 from Brianah Ferby.
The win moves the Herd women to 10-5 overall and 5-1 in C-USA – placing MU near the top of the standings in the league’s East Division just behind Western Kentucky and Charlotte.
It wasn’t always the most aesthetically pleasing basketball on display Thursday, Marshall coach Tony Kemper said, but it was the type of game that can serve as a lesson for his team going forward.
"Every win is a good win in league play," Kemper said. "It doesn't matter if it's ugly, pretty or what. We were pretty for quite a while and I have to do a better job of helping us stay aggressive.
"That's the story of the game. We went into protection-mode way too early. We have to stay aggressive on both ends of the floor. Hopefully we learned that tonight and we learned it with a win."
The Marshall women host FAU at 1 p.m. Saturday in Huntington. The broadcast of that game will also be available through streaming on ESPN+.