Marshall isn’t looking at its New Orleans Bowl matchup against Sun Belt Conference champion Louisiana as a measuring stick game for the Thundering Herd, but MU and first-year coach Charles Huff certainly know they will have their hands full against the No. 16 Ragin’ Cajuns inside the Caesars Superdome on December 18.
Louisiana went 12-1 this season and hasn’t lost since its season-opener at Texas. The Ragin’ Cajuns ranked third in the Sun Belt with 27.5 points per game and own the league’s top defense with just 14.2 points allowed per game.
Huff said the Herd measures itself against itself, but the game against Louisiana will provide a great chance to play another tough team this season.
“I don’t really think it’s a measuring stick,” Huff said. “We measure how we play and how we progress throughout the year. I don’t know their story. I don’t know why they’re in the position they’re in. I don’t know if they feel they should be ranked higher, lower, whatever it may be. We try to measure our progress based on our tempo and our pace. But it will be a good opportunity for us to have another challenging opponent. You want to continue each week to play really good opponents and that’s what we’ve done. We’ve had some really good opponents this year and this is a really good way to end it and cap it off.”
Louisiana quarterback Levi Lewis was very good this season and did not give other teams many opportunities to capitalize on his mistakes. Lewis completed 217 of 360 pass attempts for 2,646 with 19 touchdowns and just four interceptions.
“They’re good,” Huff said. “They’ve got a really good quarterback. He does a really good job of kind of controlling the offense or managing the offense and getting the offense going. They’ve got some big tight ends that are physical.”
The Ragin’ Cajuns defense was also pretty solid in the 2021 regular season. The team ranked second in the SBC with 37 sacks, led by senior linebacker Chauncey Manac’s 10.5 sacks this season. As a team, Louisiana grabbed nine interceptions and registered 77 tackles for a loss.
Huff said they are a very physical group and it is no wonder why this team caused so many problems for opponents this season.
“I think it’s going to be a combination of a challenge for us,” Huff said. “From a personnel standpoint because physically they have good players, and then scheme-wise what they do really causes a lot of challenges on both sides of the ball.”
Marshall had 18 players receive postseason honors from Conference USA on Tuesday, led by three members of the Thundering Herd being named to the league’s first team.
Freshman running back Rasheen Ali, junior linebacker Abraham Beauplan and senior offensive lineman Alex Mollette were each All-Conference USA first team picks, while defensive backs Seven Gilmore and Micah Abraham along with offensive tackle Will Ulmer and kick returner Jayden Harrison landed on the second team.
Quarterback Grant Wells, linebacker Eli Neal, defensive back Cory McCoy, receivers Corey Gammage and Willie Johnson, tight end Xavier Gaines, defensive linemen Koby Cumberlander, T.J. Johnson and Jamare Edwards along with long snapper Zach Appio were all included on the league’s honorable mention list.
Conference USA will announce its individual award winners on Wednesday.