Herd does the right things during bye week

The Marshall football team’s 4-3 overall record was not in any danger of changing during the Thundering Herd’s week off last week, but first-year head coach Charles Huff still had a message for the team — don’t lose the bye week.
For Huff, that means not making mistakes in the time off that can bleed into preparation for the Herd’s stretch run to end the regular season — which starts Saturday at 3:30 when Marshall hosts struggling Florida International (broadcast on Stadium).
When Huff met with the media earlier this week, he was happy to report that, to his knowledge, all members of the team did their part and came back ready to hit the ground running for the final five games on the schedule.
“We talked about not losing the bye week, not going home and getting caught up in anything that you may not be able to control,” Huff said. “Not going home and not being cautious about Covid protocols and bringing something back, not taking advantage of the free time to be able to get ahead of your academics, not taking care of the free time to rehydrate and reenergize your body and our guys did a really good job at that. Everybody was back healthy and everybody was back on time. We had a really good practice (Monday). Got an opportunity to get a head start a little bit last week on FIU. Started (Monday) and we’re off to a good head start.”
Marshall went into its break with the momentum of consecutive wins after a three-game losing streak threatened to derail the Herd’s season. MU had to rally to beat visiting Old Dominion in the Herd’s homecoming game in Huntington before going to North Texas and walloping the Mean Green 41-21 and hitting the off week on a very high note.
The worry now, Huff said, is not remembering the lessons learned in those consecutive losses to East Carolina, Appalachian State and Middle Tennessee coming off the break with FIU coming to town Saturday.
“We came back in the ODU game and we played well at the North Texas game,” Huff said. “Are we satisfied? Or are we continuing to use the experiences of the three (losses)?’ We talk about the three in our building all the time — the three games where we went into the locker room and we didn’t get the results we wanted. Can that feeling motivate us to do the things we need to do to get the results we want this week? It’s the only week that matters.”
Marshall was able to take advantage of numerous North Texas mistakes in its last game, with the Herd offense finding some rhythm and plenty of trips to the end zone. That was a good sign for Huff and his staff after needing overtime to reach 20 points the previous week. Still, on the whole Marshall has been one of the best offensive teams in the country this season. The Herd currently ranks at No. 8 in the country in total offense (510 yards per game), No. 6 in passing offense (352.7 yards per game) and redshirt freshman running back Rasheen Ali is tied for the national lead with 13 rushing touchdowns.
FIU, meanwhile, statistically has the worst defense in Conference USA. The Panthers are last in the league at 488.9 yards allowed per game and allow 307.9 passing yards per game — also worst in C-USA.
Huff, however, said after watching the tape he thinks the Panthers can present some problems for Marshall with their defense on Saturday and will test quarterback Grant Wells and the Herd offense.
“Defensively, they’re really sound,” Huff said. “They do a really good job up front. From the linebacker perspective to the safety perspective, they really force you to distribute the ball in the pass game to the right areas. They force you to do a really good job of ‘combo’ in your run game because they do a good job of getting off blocks.”