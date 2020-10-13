Herd defense getting it done

Considering it had been three weeks since Marshall last played a football game, it might have been easy to forget that Marshall’s defense is pretty good.
The Thundering Herd provided a reminder Saturday in a 38-14 victory at Western Kentucky.
Marshall limited the Hilltoppers to 294 yards of total offense and did not allow them a point until the final play of the third quarter. Linebacker Tavante Beckett was responsible for each of the defense’s turnovers gained, recovering three fumbles that led to 21 Marshall points. He accounted for six of those himself, returning one of the fumbles 38 yards for a touchdown and 35-0 lead with 9:20 to play in the third.
That performance led Beckett to his second Conference USA Defensive Player of the Week award for a Herd team that has played just three games in six weeks. He was also honored after Marshall (3-0) defeated then-No. 23 Appalachian State 17-7 on Sept. 19, when he had 16 tackles and forced a fumble.
“We’re just staying hungry and wanting to be the best in the country. That’s the motivation,” Beckett said after the win over WKU. “That’s what gets us going every day. We hadn’t played in a few weeks, so getting back out there today meant a lot and you could tell how hungry we were on defense.”
The defense is certainly making people take notice. Marshall currently ranks in the top 10 nationally in six defensive categories: scoring (tied first, 7.0 points per game), red zone defense (third, 50 percent), third down percentage (fourth, 24.3), turnover margin (tied sixth, plus-1.67), rushing defense (ninth, 89.0 yards per game) and total defense (10th, 274.7 yards per game).
“I thought our kids really tackled well and didn’t miss a whole lot of tackles in space, which is good against that quarterback (Tyrrell Pigrome) and a couple other players they have,” Marshall coach Doc Holliday said.
Barring any sort of derailment related to Covid-19, Marshall is set to play a second consecutive game for the first time this season Saturday at Louisiana Tech. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. and the game can be seen on CBS Sports Network.
