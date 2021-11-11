Herd can get revenge, but intent on honoring the 75

The stakes were high the last time Marshall and UAB met on a football field, with the Blazers earning a 22-13 victory last season in the Conference USA championship game played at the Thundering Herd’s Joan C. Edwards Stadium.
When the two meet again on Saturday in Huntington, a C-USA title will not be directly on the line but the winner will be in a much better position to play for the trophy than the loser. For Marshall, throw in what the annual “75” game means to the program and community and it lines up to be an emotional weekend with a very important game on deck.
Marshall and UAB both come into the game (6 p.m. on CBS Sports Network) with matching 6-3 overall records and 4-1 marks in C-USA play. The Herd is tied at the top of the East Division standings with Western Kentucky with the Hilltoppers set to close the regular season in Huntington in two weeks, while the Blazers are a game back in the West of No. 23 UTSA with a game against the Roadrunners and a chance to secure a fourth consecutive title game berth looming.
The only way for either team to remain in control of its own path to the C-USA title game is to win Saturday. And while Marshall players and coaches are quick to point out that this week’s focus is to honor those who died in the Nov. 14, 1970, plane crash during the annual “75” game, they know a repeat of last season’s home loss to the Blazers could doom their chances at a league championship.
The Herd, however, doesn’t want to get too deep into what went wrong in that game last December as UAB jumped out to a 9-0 lead at halftime and held on down the stretch, with a long touchdown in the final minutes sealing the win for the Blazers. For the players who were around for that game, there isn’t a need to look hard for motivation this time around.
“I don’t think anybody in that building doesn’t understand that that’s the defending (Conference USA) champs,” Marshall quarterback Grant Wells said. “We played the video yesterday of the ending of the last game that we played these guys, so I don’t think anybody forgets what happened the last time we played this team. There is a bigger message (about the ‘75’ game) this week, so when you combine those two things you have to balance those two big headlines. We’ll definitely be playing with a little more enthusiasm this week.”
For UAB and head coach Bill Clark, this week is about the challenge of beating a Marshall team that is playing its best football of the season.
The Thundering Herd is coming off a 28-13 win at Florida Atlantic and have won four consecutive games ahead of Saturday’s contest. MU running back Rasheen Ali leads the country with 17 rushing touchdowns and has found the end zone 19 times overall (one receiving and one on a kick return at Appalachian State), and senior Willie Johnson has emerged as one of Wells’ favorite targets after setting a career-high mark with 140 receiving yards to go with a long touchdown in last week’s win at FAU.
The Herd’s defense has only allowed one touchdown in the last two games, and special teams have been strong as well with Jayden Harrison opening the win at FAU with a 99-yard kick return for a touchdown.
“We are going back to the place where we played the championship game last year,” Clark said. “I’m sure they haven’t forgotten that. It does help that we’ve just been in that stadium not too long ago. They are playing really well on all sides of the ball. They had a big win over Florida Atlantic, which it’s really tough to win at their place. We are going to have our hands full.”
Still, Marshall games played this week every season take on a special meaning beyond wins and losses. For Huff, it will be his first “75” game but it did not take long for him to learn how important this week is to the Marshall and Huntington communities. The game, he said, is a chance for MU to show off what makes Marshall a special place in the world of college football.
“This is something special for college football,” Huff said. “We have an opportunity to show the world what is still pure and true about our game of college football. This weekend, I hope we do a really good job of doing that on the field, off the field and in this whole community.”
Marshall defensive lineman Owen Porter, a former football and wrestling standout at Spring Valley High, grew up not far from the site of the crash in Wayne County.
“Everybody here knows how much that means to us,” Porter said. “Yeah, we want to beat UAB from last year but we’re focused on representing the ‘75’ guys and representing the community here at Marshall.”