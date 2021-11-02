Herd buys into Huff's message

Marshall football coach Charles Huff has been consistent in his message all season — if the Thundering Herd can clean up its mistakes it will be a hard team to beat.
Turns out, Huff was right. Just ask Florida International.
The Herd beat the visiting Panthers 38-0 last week and achieved two firsts — the first game Marshall has not committed a turnover this season and the first time MU has gotten through a game with zero penalties on the offense.
“Probably our most complete game we’ve played all year as a team,” Huff said. “Obviously there are things we’ve got to get better at and a lot of things to clean up.
“We did a really good job offensively. Our first game that we’ve played all year that we did not turn the ball over and we had zero penalties on offense. You guys have heard me preach and preach and preach about the importance of discipline and the importance of taking care of the football, and it’s starting to show. Now we’ve got to go back to the basics and do the things that we did all week in practice to get those same results.”
Marshall now visits Florida Atlantic on Saturday at 6 p.m. with an opportunity to stay in control in the race for a spot in the Conference USA championship game. The Herd (5-3, 3-1 C-USA) and the Owls (5-3, 3-1) are currently tied (along with Western Kentucky) at the top of the C-USA East standings.
A win Saturday in Boca Raton would put Marshall a game up in the loss category on FAU and keep alive the possibility of a winner-take-all regular season finale against WKU later this month in Huntington.
That, however, will be dependent on Marshall’s ability to continue playing mistake-free football.
In the shutout win against FIU, Marshall quarterback Grant Wells went 20 of 25 for 184 yards with no touchdowns but more importantly zero interceptions. Wells did find the end zone on the ground and was one of four different players to score rushing touchdowns in the lopsided win against the Panthers.
As a team, Marshall ran for 246 yards with redshirt freshman Rasheen Ali leading the way with 138 of those yards and two scores. In total, Marshall finished with 456 yards of total offense and while it may not have been a game with eye-popping stats like the Herd’s win two weeks ago at North Texas, the way MU went about beating FIU was a sure sign of growth according to Huff.
“I thought our receivers and quarterbacks did a really good job of being consistent,” Huff said. “We didn’t have the 500-600 yard, seven-touchdown games that people blink their eyes at, but I think Grant played one of his most consistent games all year. There were no, ‘What the hell?’ moments in there. He threw the ball consistently, and we caught it consistently.
“Our receivers took a step in blocking on the perimeter. Any time you have big runs or runs after a catch there are guys blocking, and that’s a selfless task. I didn’t get the ball and I’m not an O-lineman, so for me to turn around and block a guy so that I can create some advantages for the guy with the ball means that these guys are really buying in to the importance of team and playing for each other.”
It wasn’t just the Marshall offense showing signs of coming together as a team down the stretch, with the Herd defense also having perhaps its best performance of the season as well in last week’s win.
Marshall limited FIU to just 288 yards, only allowed four successful third-down conversions in 14 attempts and kept the Panthers from hitting on big plays — a strength of theirs and a problem for the Herd at times this season.
FIU quarterback Max Bortenschalger went just 14 of 28 on pass attempts for 128 yards and threw an interception to Marshall’s Steven Gilmore — his third of the season and sixth of his career.
It was the third consecutive game the defense had played back up near the expectations placed on the group prior to the season.
“I’m really pleased with the way our defense has continued to improve each week,” Huff said. “(They) continue to accept the challenge and continue to get better. I thought communication, gap control, tackling — all of those things I thought we did a really good job (at).”