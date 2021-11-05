Marshall and Florida Atlantic are certainly familiar with each other from years of battling in Conference USA’s East Division, but this season’s meeting between the Thundering Herd and Owls is full of ties between the two current versions of the programs.
For Charles Huff, the first-year head coach at Marshall, that means perhaps more focus is required of him and his staff as well as the players for Saturday’s game in Boca Raton scheduled to kick off at 6 p.m.
On the field there are more than a few connections, with 20 players on the Marshall roster having played their high school football in the state of Florida and FAU’s roster being rife with talent from the Sunshine State.
Off the field there are connections as well, which is where the focus from Huff and his staff comes into play.
“You have to draw the line because you don’t want to muddy the waters with personal vendettas or personal gestures,” Huff said. “(We need to) make sure we keep our eyes on the focus.”
Huff came to Marshall after a stint as the running backs coach at Alabama, where he worked with current FAU defensive coordinator Mark Stoops. Thundering Herd defensive coordinator Lance Guidry and passing game coordinator/receivers coach Clint Trickett both joined Huff’s staff directly from jobs at FAU.
On Marshall’s side of the situation, Huff said he and his staff members with ties to the Owls program or people at FAU can’t that knowledge or feelings — good or bad — get in the way of the job at hand with a game that could go a long way to determining the division championship on deck.
“You’ve got to be careful,” Huff said. “You can’t let your personal knowledge — and when I say personal knowledge, not your football knowledge, but your personal knowledge of the situation or the people — overshadow what we’ve got to get done.”
“You’ve got to make sure that doesn’t supersede ‘What’s my job here at Marshall?’ (That’s) to make sure my guys are the most prepared, to make sure from a schematic standpoint we’re putting our guys in the best position, also while using that little bit of information.”
Huff has preached — his term — all season about Marshall’s need to focus inward. When MU can limit its own mistakes, be that one the field, on the sideline or in the coaching booth, then the Herd can be a very good team. That definitely extends to Saturday, Huff said, with so many ties between the Herd and Owls and a lot on the line.
“It’s about us,” Huff said. “It’s really about us and that’s no disrespect to our opponent, but if we do the things that we need to do consistently, we’re going to be a very difficult team to beat. The issues come when we give the other team not our best. I always tell the guys before we go out of the locker room, make them beat your best.”
l l l
Huff and Taggart are two of just a handful of black head coaches at the Football Bowl Subdivision level of college football, and when Huff was hired in January he became the first black head coach in program history at Marshall.
That shouldn’t matter, Huff said. He understands why it matters, but he wants to show the world that it shouldn’t by doing the best job possible with the Thundering Herd.
“Obviously, I get it, but the quicker we can get to that being the norm — and by being the norm it’s not that we look alike, but that it doesn’t matter what we look like and it’s two good coaches running programs at a very high level, I think we’ll be better,” Huff said. “When will that happen? I don’t know. But until then it’s my job to do everything I can to make it as normal as possible.”
Huff said he has closely watched Taggart’s career with head coaching stops at Western Kentucky, South Florida, Oregon and Florida State before landing at FAU. Taggart’s success along the way, Huff said, perhaps opened some doors for him in his path to becoming a head coach at the highest level of college football.
“Coach Taggart is a coach that I have followed as I was an assistant and gave me the hope that it could happen (for me),” Huff said.
“When I was at Vanderbilt he was at Western Kentucky and watching his career as he moved throughout coaching was really inspirational for me and probably created some avenues for me. I think this weekend, what I hope it shows, is that it’s normal. It’s OK to have two head coaches that look alike. It’s OK — it’s not an anomaly. It’s not something that we should stop and talk about for 30 minutes. It’s normal. It’s no different than Bo (Schembechler) and Bear (Bryant) across from each other. It’s normal. It’s two good coaches with two good teams that are going to compete at a high level in a meaningful game for this season.”