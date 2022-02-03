Coming into Wednesday’s National Signing Day, Marshall already owned the top-rated 2022 recruiting class in Conference USA and one of, if not the best class in program history on paper.
The Thundering Herd and head coach Charles Huff had a mostly quiet signing day, but they did add four new members to that recruiting class and all four are guys who could, and in some cases should, compete for playing time right away.
Two of the new signings Wednesday came via the transfer portal, where Huff and the Herd dove in looking for depth in the defensive trenches. Marshall came away with a pair of Power 5 defensive tackle transfers with Kentucky’s Isaiah Gibson and Purdue’s Anthony Watts both choosing MU.
“I was as fired up as anybody about the depth and competition and talent on our D-line when the year started, but as the year went on we kind of got banged up a little bit, and it showed in the last game,” Huff said. “We kind of just got wore down. Hopefully, these guys that we brought in will bring some depth and experience because they’ve already played and they’ll add to the guys we’ve got coming back.”
Huff and the Herd stayed on defense for both of Wednesday’s new high school signees to the 2022 recruiting class.
The big get for Marshall came in the form of Creekside (Georgia) cornerback Dainsus Miller, who upon signing with MU became the top-rated member of this recruiting class according to 247Sports. Miller, a three-star recruit, also had offers from more than 20 high-major Football Bowl Subdivision scholarships offers, including schools like Alabama, Georgia, Auburn, Arkansas, Florida State, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, Tennessee and West Virginia among others.
Miller is also a standout in track and field as the reigning AAAAA Georgia state high school state champion in the triple jump. On the field, he was a AAAAA All-State pick by the Atlanta Journal Constitution and could play multiple positions for the Herd. Miller was primarily a cornerback in high school but Huff said he has the talent to excel as a corner or safety and could be a big contributor on special teams.
“Phenomenal athlete,” Huff said of Miller. “Probably one of the best pure defensive backs that I saw on film. That doesn’t mean he’s Deion Sanders, but just pure athleticism. He jumps a 49 [foot] triple jump. He won the state championship in Georgia in the triple jump and thinks he’s going to get 50 this year, easy.”
Marshall’s other high school signing on Wednesday was 6-foot-7, 215 pound three-star edge rusher Elijah Russell, who picked the Herd over offers from Arizona State, Arkansas State, Florida International and Bethune-Cookman.
Huff said Russell is a player who gives the Herd some length and athleticism coming off the edge.
“When you look at him, he looks like we want our athletes to look,” Huff said. ”Long, lean and with a lot of room for growth. He’s also a big-time basketball player, and when you watch him run up and down the court – I like to see offensive and defensive linemen who play basketball . Not for how many points they can score in low paint, but just the athleticism of running up and down the court, changing directions, flipping your body movements – all of those things.”