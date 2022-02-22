Hayes ultimate leader for Golden Bears

As the son of military parents, asking Juvanté Hayes where he is from originally is not the straightforward question it would seem to be.
“Where I was born is Arkansas. Little Rock, Arkansas,” he said. “But I don’t really say that’s where I’m from, because as soon as I was born, I’m pretty sure we left.”
Joseph Hayes and Carole Williams-Hayes have spent more than 20 years in the Air Force, so planting seeds has definitely not been part of life for them and Juvanté, a senior guard for WVU Tech. He has lived in Idaho, Virginia and Florida, just to name a few. He even lived in Japan when he was 4 or 5 years old, an experience he still remembers. He would like to go back some day.
Living among different cultures has helped Hayes develop as a person, he said.
“It made me grow up, honestly, pretty quick,” Hayes said. “We were always constantly moving, having to make new friends, meet new people, different backgrounds of people. Honestly, there’s times that I think about it and it has helped me out a lot as far as being a leader.”
That certainly comes in handy for the Golden Bears, both on the court and in the practice gym. Even more so in this particular case.
With Tech heading into the River States Conference Tournament, Hayes is the last senior standing. Tamon Scruggs has not played since Jan. 6 against Indiana Southeast — the team Tech (24-4 overall, 15-2 RSC) will host Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. in the quarterfinals — and Andreas Jonsson was injured against Point Park on Feb. 8.
That leaves Hayes, and his experience of being able to understand different cultures is invaluable.
“Coach (James Long) stressed to me that not everybody has the same background as me,” Hayes said humbly. “You have to approach people a different way. You have to talk to them different ways. I see that has helped, just having that background.”
Hayes was one of Long’s first recruits when he took over for legendary Tech coach Bob Williams in 2019. Hayes was playing at Central Georgia Technical College and his AAU coach, Greg Primus, turned Long in his direction.
“What we really liked about him was how good he was on the ball defensively,” Long said. “If you ask coaches in our league, that’s kind of what they talk about. They kind of steer away from him. If you watch and he’s on the ball, they try to get him off of it.”
Long said Hayes’ leadership shines during practice.
“I don’t think he gets enough credit within our program for how competitive he has made all of our practices,” Long said. “I feel like the success that we’ve had here in three years is really attributed to the types of practices we have and how competitive we get. There’s a scoreboard in everything we do and he’s trying to win every single thing he does. He’s one of the more competitive people I’ve been around.
“There’s a lot of times that we’ve practiced and one of the teams had a bad practice. He’s not always on the team that has a good practice, but there’s always at least one team that is very competitive and the practice is a very competitive environment. That’s largely attributed to who Juvanté is.”
Now, as the lone remaining senior, Hayes is ready to lead on the court as well. He’s coming off a career-high 26 points in Tech’s 98-73 season finale win over Ohio Christian, and is averaging 19.3 since the night Jonsson went down.
“Honestly, I feel good because ever since I’ve been here the coaches have been on me, just about being a good voice for the team, leadership and that type of thing,” he said. “I feel good up to this point because how hard they have been on me has prepared me for this moment.
“I didn’t expect for me to be the only senior out there and to have a couple of guys down, but we’re here and we’ve just got to do what we’ve got to do. I feel good.”
And the latest stop in his whirlwind life has been among his favorite.
“I love West Virginia, too,” Hayes said. “People ask me, ‘How is it? Is it a culture shock?’ And I said, ‘No, it’s not.’ I’ve been everywhere, so I love it.”
