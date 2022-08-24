Marshall recently made some changes and additions to its future football schedules, and the moves have this sportswriter scratching his head.
On Monday FBSschedules.com reported that the Thundering Herd will take on former Conference USA rival Middle Tennessee during the 2025 and 2026 seasons – with the 2026 game previously reported by the Herald-Dispatch.
The Blue Raiders aren't necessarily a bad opponent, and as Marshall fans certainly know Middle has been a thorn in MU’s side over the years, but the 2025 game appears to have wiped out a date with an old rival.
You see, Marshall had a game scheduled against Ohio University – “The Battle for the Bell” – in 2025. The addition of Middle Tennessee to the 2025 schedule has knocked the Bobcats and the Bell off the slate. The “Bell” game was supposed to take place on Sept. 20, 2025, a date now occupied by the Blue Raiders.
How these things tend to work in situations like this is the game being replaced gets moved to a later date, which I would hope first-year Marshall athletic director Christian Spears intends to do.
The Battle for the Bell is always a special game for the Herd and its fans. Marshall doesn’t have any closer geographic rivalry and the Bell trophy gives the players something tangible to play for and the fans something to have fun with. Games against Middle are fine, and it could be worse with throwaway FCS games, but they just don’t have the same appeal as a clash with the Bobcats.
The last time MU and Ohio played was a 33-31 win for the Herd in 2019 and now the next time they are scheduled to meet is in 2027. That is way too long for a rivalry this fun and important to both fan bases to be dormant.
l l l
The change and addition to future schedules got me thinking about other games the Thundering Herd has lined up in the years to come, so let’s take a look at which programs are on the books for Marshall down the line.
This season’s non-conference slate is highlighted by the trip to Notre Dame, and MU certainly has some more big-time programs set for games in the not-so-distant future.
In 2023 Marshall visits old rival East Carolina and hosts FCS Central Connecticut before the Herd gets a rare visit from a Power 5 program in Huntington when Virginia Tech is slated to take on MU at Joan C. Edwards Stadium.
Marshall returns the favor to the Hokies in Blacksburg in 2024 with other non-conference games scheduled at home against Stony Brook and Western Michigan as well as a trip to Liberty.
In 2025 the Thundering Herd hosts Army and East Carolina while also visiting Western Michigan and Middle Tennessee. The 2026 schedule is highlighted by a Sept. 5 trip to Happy Valley to play at Penn State with home games against Middle and Liberty as well as an away game at Army.
Marshall will finally get its shot at defending the Bell in 2027 when the Herd makes the short trip up the Ohio River to take on Ohio in Athens, but also gets a return game in Huntington against Boise State that, when it is played, will have been nearly a decade in the making. Bowling Green is also scheduled to visit Huntington in 2027.
l l l
A pair of quarterbacks who left the Mountain State this offseason caught my attention this week for different reasons. One we know well, and the other we may be getting better acquainted with soon.
Grant Wells, the Charleston native and former George Washington High standout who started two seasons at Marshall before transferring, was recently named the starter at Virginia Tech. It was a shame it didn’t work out for Wells in Huntington, but I’m a Kanawha Valley guy and I like rooting for “our” guys no matter where they end up. I’ve covered Wells since he was a freshman on “The Hill” for longtime GW coach Steve Edwards and he has always been a fierce competitor and a thoughtful interview – I hope he crushes it for the Hokies.
The other quarterback on the move this offseason whose name was in the news again recently is Jarret Doege.
The Texas native played in a lot of games for West Virginia in recent seasons and while he had his bright spots he was mostly mediocre at best. That’s why when Doege transferred from Neal Brown and the Mountaineers this offseason after an underwhelming tenure in Morgantown and landed at Marshall rival Western Kentucky it was easy for Herd fans to get some jokes off at the expense of their now former C-USA rival.
Well, the writing was apparently on the wall for Doege with the Tops, and when it became clear he wouldn’t be WKU’s starter he bolted again – this time for one of MU’s new Sun Belt rivals. Doege landed at Troy and assuming he gets the job with the Trojans he’ll be under center for the opposition in Marshall’s first SBC game on Sept. 24.
I don’t want to tear the kid down here. My interactions with him during my time on the Mountaineer beat were always pleasant, but a great quarterback he was not. Maybe Doege will shine for the Trojans against Sun Belt competition, but consider me skeptical he can get the job done down there.
