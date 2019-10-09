Green still the starter for Herd

Quarterback controversies occasionally come up in the life of a college football coach. That’s where Doc Holliday finds himself at Marshall, but he put an end to it Tuesday afternoon.
Holliday announced at his weekly press conference that he is standing behind Isaiah Green as his starting quarterback. He will be there when the Thundering Herd hosts Old Dominion Saturday at 2:30 p.m. (Stadium).
Green was Conference USA’s co-Freshman of the Year last season and looked strong early this fall. But inconsistent performances the last two weeks in losses to Cincinnati and Middle Tennessee had fans calling for Green to be benched in favor of backup Alex Thomson.
Thomson did not play in either game.
“Right now, we feel like (Green) gives us our best chance to win,” Holliday said.
Green is having a good season numbers-wise. He is seventh in C-USA in total offense, averaging 236.2 yards per game for a team that is second in the league at 205.6 rushing yards per game. He has completed 80 of 142 passes (56.3 percent) for 996 yards and seven touchdowns, and has been picked off just five times.
The problem is, three of those interceptions came in last Saturday’s 24-13 loss at Middle Tennessee. He also lost a fumble in Blue Raiders territory.
Green wound up throwing for 365 yards and a touchdown on 24-of-40 passing as the Herd (2-3, 0-1 C-USA) outgained Middle Tennessee 578-401. But not protecting the ball is something Holliday has little patience for.
Still, he stressed his confidence in Green.
“When you look at his four turnovers (at Middle Tennessee), and don’t get me wrong, one turnover is too many … he’ll work to get that fixed,” Holliday said. “On the first turnover, the receiver ran the wrong route. Sometimes when those things happen, it isn’t all on him, but he’s responsible for it. On the last one, he was just trying to throw it up and make a play. If you eliminate those two, you have two others (turnovers) that are still two too many. You can’t have any. He’ll work to get that fixed.”
“He takes great pride in what he does. Football is important to him,” he said. “He’ll bounce back and I think he’ll play great on Saturday.”
Green has misfired on several passes the last two games. He overthrew a wide-open Tavin Richardson on Marshall’s first offensive play that would have resulted in an 88-yard touchdown in a 52-14 loss to Cincinnati.
Difficulties in the red zone also hurt Marshall, which converted just two of four chances into a pair of field goals.
“It’s extremely disappointing. We spend a lot of time working on the red zone and we just didn’t get it done,” Holliday said. “We have to go back to work to get that done. When you get down there, you have to score points, especially touchdowns. We’ve been pretty good at it in the past but were not good at it last week.”
Email: gfauber@register-herald.com and follow on Twitter @GaryFauber