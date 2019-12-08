Gordon wins Dr. Pepper Tuition Giveaway

Tyler Gordon wants younger people to know they can always reach their goals. On Saturday, he gave them an example.
Gordon, a Beckley native, won the Dr. Pepper Tuition Giveway contest Saturday at the Big 10 Championship game in Indianapolis. He threw 20 footballs into an oversized Dr. Pepper can in 30 seconds to win $100,000 in tuition money.
The 2013 Independence graduate is a second-year student at the West Virginia University School of Law.
"It's going to change my life in every way, shape and form," Gordon said in an interview after his moment. "I want to thank God from the bottom of my heart, and for those that don't believe in Him, I pray that you will soon and become a believer."
Gordon was chosen as a finalist based on his video submission explaining why the tuition money would be important to him.
“I am applying for the Dr. Pepper scholarship based on desperate financial need and my desire to combat the drug epidemic that our country currently faces,” he said in his video. “Growing up in southern West Virginia, I have witnessed family members, friends and classmates fall victim to the influx of opioids and other illegal drugs. In fact, West Virginia has the highest rate of death due to drug overdose at 52 per 100,000, according to the CDC. My goal is to serve the United States as a U.S. attorney by prosecuting drug traffickers and distributors.
“I also have a desire to show young people that they can accomplish anything, including graduate school, no matter their background. I have prayed for significant financial opportunity, and Dr. Pepper has provided just that. With this scholarship opportunity, I will be able to obtain my juris doctorate and hopefully be able to inspire and support those in a situation similar to mine.”
