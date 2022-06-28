Golden Bears to play exhibition vs. Best Virginia

WVU Tech will play an exhibition game against Best Virginia Saturday, July 16, at Fairmont State. Tip-off will be 6 p.m.
The game will serve as Best Virginia's tuneup game for The Basketball Tournament, which has a winner-take-all prize of $1 million. The 64-team field will be broken down into eight regional sites, one of which is the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center July 24-27.
WVU Tech head coach James Long will serve as Best Virginia's head coach for the second year in a row.
Long has led the Golden Bears to the NAIA National Tournament in each of his first three seasons. He has an overall record of 62-21 (.747).
Best Virginia is the No. 1 seed in the West Virginia Region and will take on No. 8 Virginia Dream July 24 at 7 p.m. on ESPN2.
Herd That, Marshall's alumni team, is seeded fourth and will play No. 5 Founding Fathers at 5 p.m.
The region final will be played July 27 at 7 p.m.
The eight region winners will meet in Dayton, with the championship set for Aug. 2 on ESPN.
Every game will be broadcast on the ESPN networks.
TBT is home of the Elam Ending. Designed to preserve a more natural end-of-game finish, the Elam Ending calls for the game clock to be shut off in the fourth quarter. A target score is set by adding eight points to the leading team’s score. The first team to reach the target score wins. For example, if the score is 80-72, the target score becomes 88. The first team to reach 88 wins.
Once the game clock is eliminated, trailing teams are allowed to focus on getting stops, rather than preventing the clock from running out. This results in great defense and pure basketball possessions all the way through the end.