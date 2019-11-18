Golden Bears to host first round bracket

WVU Tech's men's soccer team watches the selection show to find out who it will be playing in the NAIA national tournament Monday at the Kelley-Barrett Hall of Fame in Beckley. They will play Saturday 3 p.m. at the YMCA Paul Cline Memorial Youth Sports Complex against the winner of Friday's match between Madonna (Mich.) and Cumberlands (Ky.).(Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)