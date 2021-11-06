It's probably a good day when your keeper has as quiet a day as the one Nicolas Villalobos had.
WVU Tech held Saint Mary-of-the-Woods to one shot and three players scored for the Golden Bears in a 3-0 win Saturday in the first round of the River States Conference Tournament in Beckley.
Villalobos did not face a shot on goal the entire evening as the No. 4 seed Golden Bears dominated the matchup. Tech outshot the No. 5 Pomeroys 19-1, including a 9-0 advantage in shots on goal.
"It was good to keep a clean sheet and put away our chances," Tech coach Oliver Hewitt-Fisher said. "I was real happy, happy to get the result and move on to the next round."
The Golden Bears (10-6-2) broke through in the game's 28th minute when Ruben Martin Macias took a pass from Andrija Milenkovic and put it in the net for a 1-0 lead.
Macias assisted on the next goal, which was scored by Luis Alejandro Jaimes in the 35th minute to help Tech take a 2-0 lead into halftime.
"It was a great finish by Luis. He missed the first part of the season; he's been out with an injury," Hewitt-Fisher said. "But he's come back the last three or four weeks and I think that's five goals he has scored. He's coming into a bit of form right now."
Saint Mary-of-the-Woods (8-6-2) made Tech work for its final goal, but that moment came when Jaime Fernandez scored an unassisted goal in the 76th minute.
"They came out and they pressed us hard in that second half, so we kind of had to ride that pressure a little bit," Hewitt-Fisher said. "But I think once we got that third goal it kind of killed the game off. We would have liked to get it a bit sooner than we did. We missed a few chances, but I think once we got that third goal it was kind of game over."
Up next for Tech is a trip to No. 1 seed Rio Grande on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. The RedStorm (14-2-1) is No. 13 in the country.
"We know it's going to be a tough game on Wednesday," Hewitt-Fisher said. "They are a very good team. It was a tight game when we played them earlier in the season. They only beat us 1-nil and it was kind of off one of our mistakes. Hopefully we can cut out those mistakes. We know we're going to have to be under a bit of pressure, but hopefully we can keep it tight and make a go and see what happens."
In Saturday's other quarterfinal, No. 3 Oakland City shut out No. 6 Indiana-East 3-0. Oakland City will play at No. 2 Brescia on Wednesday.
The championship game will be played next Saturday at the home of the highest remaining seed.
Email: gfauber@register-herald.com and follow on Twitter @GaryFauber