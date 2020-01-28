Golden Bears roll past Asbury

When James Long was introduced as WVU Tech’s new men’s basketball coach last summer, one of the things he talked about was being able to empathize with what his players go through during the course of a season.
Not just physically, but also mentally. And he has seen it play out over the last two weeks.
“I wasn’t playing too long ago and I understand how they are feeling right now,” Long said Saturday after the Golden Bears’ 99-83 win over Asbury, their fifth game in 10 days. “It’s not necessarily a physically taxing thing, because the last game we got a really good rotation. I felt like our legs were good.”
Mental fatigue was the bigger concern for Long, who can relate. The 27-year-old is just a few years removed from his playing days at West Virginia University.
“You gotta think — we played Rio (Grande last) Thursday, get a day off and then Bluefield State on Saturday in a complete up-and-down game,” Long said. “Then you’ve got two days (off) and you’re going to Alice Lloyd. One day off, then you play Midway in Summersville. One day off, then you play Asbury here. So you’re getting a whole new game plan and there is so much mental exhaustion with that.”
The most important thing? The Golden Bears got through it, going 4-1 during that stretch. Particularly big is the only loss was to Bluefield State and did not affect Tech in the River States Conference.
The four wins all came against conference opponents and now Tech (14-7, 9-1 RSC) holds a one-game lead over Indiana East in the East Division. The Red Wolves have played two fewer conference games and handed Tech its only league loss.
Long did say he felt his team looked “lethargic” at the start against Asbury. Both teams struggled offensively early and neither was able to gain separation.
That changed when Tech went on a 13-0 run late in the first half and went into halftime with a 44-35 lead.
“The energy level the last five or six minutes of the first half, you could see just completely picked up for us,” Tech assistant coach Payton Sturm said. “Our ball pressure got a lot better defensively. Offensively we were moving the ball a lot. We had 25 assists on 32 field goals. We’ll take that any game.”
“The numbers that have been sticking out to me lately have been the percentage of assists to field goals,” Long said. “Alice Lloyd we were 25 assists and 28 field goals. Against Midway we were 27 and 32. That says a lot about a team.”
Tech held Asbury (7-15, 3-8) at bay in the second half. The Eagles never got closer than five and Tech’s biggest lead was 18 when Luke Vass’ 3-pointer made it 99-81 with 27 seconds to play.
Junior Arrey had a double-double with 17 points and 10 assists. Andreas Jonsson scored a team-high 18 points and three others were in double figures — Andrew Work (16), Dominik King (13) and Justin Phillips (11).
Leander Ridgeway scored a game-high 26 and grabbed 10 rebounds for Asbury. Eric Powell scored 22, Desmond Duke had 11 and Siah Holifield 10.
The Golden Bears face a big challenge when they host NAIA Division II No. 12 Indiana-Kokomo next Saturday, Feb. 1, in Summersville. Tip-off is set for 3 p.m. The Cougars lead the West Division.
